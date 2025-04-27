Supporting the Metz Family

Wednesday, May 23, 2025 was a devastating day for the Kasey and Carissa Metz family. The house they were renting suffered a catastrophic fire. Thankfully, their youngest son, who was home alone at the time, got out of the house safely. That said, the Metz’s lost nearly everything they owned in the fire.

Carissa grew up in Sisseton and Kasey grew up in the Browns Valley. Carissa and Kasey are long time members of the Sisseton and Browns Valley communities, both graduating from Sisseton High School. Their three children also graduated from SHS. Carissa was a long time educator in the Sisseton school district, and now works at Woodland Cabinetry. Kasey is a former Sisseton City Police Officer, and now is employed at Metz’s farm. He previously coached football for SHS and has coached wresting for years. Both Carissa and Kasey have been involved in assisting youth in Sisseton whether it would be when Carissa was a teacher, or through Kasey’s coaching many of the local youth.



Many people have approached me, family members of the couple, and friends of the couple asking how they can donate financially to the family to assist them in their time of need. In light of those inquiries, we are setting up this online donation fund for those who want to assist financially.



We are not trying to reach any goal with this fundraiser, we are simply trying to have a convenient place where people who want to donate can donate.



All funds will go directly to Kasey and Carissa Metz to find a home and replace all of their personal items lost in the fire.

