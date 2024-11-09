Metanoia Creative Funding Drive 2025

Bottom Line Up Front (BLUF):



Everything happens for a reason, and although I may have despaired at the loss of my 11 year career as a US Naval Officer when I refused to follow the unlawful COVID injection order (Read more here and here), I realize now that I have been called to greater things.



Introduction:

Hello to all who visit this page! My name is Jessica Kalei Sheffield, and I am a disabled Navy veteran, former NASA educator, artist, author, singer, life coach, analyst, and polymath. Known as the Nerd of All Trades, I have been telling stories in various formats for most of my life.

Before graduating High School, I had published a 50 page adventure comic on a self-coded website. In college, I translated Japanese scripts and volunteered as a script editor, helping the fan group "Kaizoku Fansubs" put out episodes of the smash hit "One Piece" long before its rights were acquired within the US. While teaching STEM at the Astronaut Hall of Fame from 2008 to 2010, I was drawing daily and maintaining an art archive that boasts over 500 individual art pieces ranging from pencil and pen on paper, to digital painting, clay sculpture, and fully wearable costume and prop constructions.

While serving in the Navy, I completed two sea tours onboard the USS George Washington, and the USS Harry S. Truman, I qualified as a 3A1 Targeteer while deployed to the Mediterranean, served as the Liaison for the Neutral Nation's Supervisory Commission at the North Korea DMZ, and was N2 for Command Submarine Group 9 in Bangor Washington, to name a few of my billets. Meanwhile, concurrently, I continued to produce artwork, radio drama's, drew comics, and published my first paperback novel under the pen name "T.K. Merchant".

All of this is simply to attempt to convey the breadth of my creative capabilities and specialties. When I say I'm the "Nerd of All Trades", I am not exaggerating!



What Brought Me Here?

After the Navy persecuted and abused me for opposing the unlawful COVID Injection orders, eventually resulting in my involuntary separation in March 2022, I spent a year job-hopping and discovering that any Gov't position I applied to would not even consider my application, despite my perfect service record and active TS-SCI clearance. I also began to notice that no large company would consider my application either.

This was a mystery until I discovered the Navy had levied a debt against me for 5-days-worth of pay that they accidentally gave to me prior to my DD-214 separation date. Having not informed me of the debt, and having no W-2 through which to reveal this financial blemish, my wages had been garnished without my knowledge for over a year. It took roughly $1700 to clear the outstanding debt when I did finally discover it through the rejection of a simple credit card application, followed by weeks of phone calls and credit report sleuthing. The Navy claimed they had "notified me by letter", which I had never received, but wouldn't explain why they failed to attempt to contact me via my active phone number or e-mail that the VA had on file before forwarding my "overdue outstanding debt" to a 3rd party debt collector. The response when I pressed the point was "We used the mailing address you left during your separation," dismissively, not even considering for a moment that I may have not been able to remain at the address filled-in during the tumultuous months of my unexpected ousting as I was forced to sell my house and move unexpectedly after having my career destroyed and my life upended.



The work I was able to get, door-to-door sales in 103 degree Texas heat on a broken foot, followed by an eye-opening experience with the political YouTuber world, led me to a decision to sincerely focus on the LLC that I had created as a way to track the costs of my creative projects, and write off what expenses I could while I continued to search for work outside of the military: Metanoia Creative



No longer having an income, and being unable to charge enough rent to cover my mortgage and property taxes without the Navy's BAH, I was forced to sell my WA home at a loss of roughly $75,000. After moving first to Texas to look for work, then back home to Florida, I have had to sell, give away, and have otherwise lost possession of nearly 90% of my personal belongings, and my life's savings in liquid assets have slowly been drained to nothing. The silver lining? Being a disabled Navy Veteran, I receive monthly disability for my service-connected injuries, and that keeps my head above the water, and am happier and healthier than ever as I follow God's call wherever it leads me.



I am now living with relatives, and it is thanks to the kindness and understanding of my family that I have been able to continue writing, drawing, and occasionally traveling to the places that I am called to visit. With this fundraiser I would like to begin earnestly probing the question I have feared to ask: Is my peculiar and eclectic work something that people would care to support?

I have never sought to push fundraising, sell advertising, nor shape the nature of my creative outputs in the pursuit of money. I have always asserted that true art does not turn a profit, and while I still believe that, I also believe that there are like-minded individuals who may, possibly, incredibly, want to support the type of work I do: embodying the word of God and love of humanity through creative storytelling of all types.

What Do I Do?



Below are links to my weekly newsletter, weekly podcast, video library, and creative portfolio, all free of charge to peruse, watch, read, and listen to!

My Campaign

If you would like to support my endeavors, here is my proposed budget for the projects I would like to undertake in 2025 using the Japanese Digital Nomad Visa Program:



Remote Work in Kyoto, Japan

I've spent the last 2 years researching and reconnecting to my family's roots in Japan. During this time I facilitated a historic reunion and meeting at the Kyoto Governor's Mansion between the Sheffield Family, The Adachi Family, and Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki nearly 80 years following my Grandfather's similar meeting with Governor Atsushi Kimura in 1950. I attended and produced video of the Aoi Matsuri Galloping Horse Ritual, closed off to the public due to its location on the Kamigamo Golf Club grounds, and attended various special religious and spiritual events in Kurama, Hanase, and Mt. Koya. I attended business symposiums, discussions on nature preservation, performed poetry narration, sang with an Osakan Rock Band, and generally found myself of significant assistance to an incredible number of both Japanese national and Foreign Expat individuals. Articles I wrote on a few of these events can be found here:

Kamigamo Caddy Shack

To Our Eyes A Constant Joy

Matsuri Trifecta

Geisha Don't Play Golf!

The Temple in the Mountains

I would like to return to Kyoto in 2025 to further the connections I have made, and repay the kindness and charity of those I have made connections with. My planned activities include: Translation, artistic design, religious pilgrimage, theistic discussion, nature conservation, and English teaching, along with continuing to write articles, produce stories, create artwork, and record podcasts on the various experiences and opportunities that arise.



Needed Equipment:

$3800 - Meta PC Studio-Capable Laptop



To continue my creative works while living in Kyoto, I require a laptop powerful enough to utilize my Wacom art tablet, and render high quality video.



$800 - Adobe Creative Suite 1 year plan

I have used Adobe Photoshop, Premier, and Audition for over 20 years, and although it is my chief program family of artistic expertise, I can no longer afford the new monthly subscription service. I now would need funding to cover the cost of this tool to produce the various podcasts, videos, and artwork planned.

$2400 Flight to Kyoto and Return Trip

My savings depleted, the last two years of travel were only possible through the incredible charity of friends who wished to bring me along on their trip to Japan. Now to return of my own volition, I need funding for this travel expense.

$1800 Kyoto Rental Accomodations (6 Months)

I have secured a small 1 bedroom apartment at incredibly affordable rate in order to maximize my potential for attending events, symposiums, and various other opportunities that will tax my monthly budget.



Conclusion

And the rest is up to me! Once overseas my daily expenses such as food, transportation, utilities, and paying to attend whatever special events come up will be on me to cover while I carry on’s adventure.

Thank you for your attention and consideration!



