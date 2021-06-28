Free Speech Defender

Robert and Joeylynn Mesaros, along with 4 other Texans, are being sued by Biden’s White House officials and Democrats politicians in Federal Court under the Ku Klux Law of 1871 for simply driving next to the Biden Bus during its campaign in 2020. There are ZERO criminal charges. This is a CIVIL lawsuit where plaintiffs claim they have "EMOTIONAL DAMAGE" from the couple's exercise of FREE SPEECH and claim they are seeking FINANCIAL COMPENSATION; however, it is clear that what they are actually after is much greater.





As Americans witness the increasing weaponization of the DOJ against Conservatives, defending Free Speech is more important than ever. Robert and Joeylynn Mesaros are personally suffering the political persecution and abuse of the progressive left's attempt to keep Trump off the ballot. They are being used as a tool by Democrats who egregiously claim they are "political extremists", "threats to democracy", "white supremacists", and "MAGA extremists" (in Trump's impeachment trial, the 14th Amendment hearing, and across all mainstream media headlines) all for driving down a public highway.





Backed by progressive, far-left, non-profits (Texas Civil Rights Project and Protect Democracy) the plaintiff's 20+ DC attorneys are bankrupting The Mesaroses via lawfare. Robert and Joeylynn tapped into their son's college fund, set aside dreams of opening their own plumbing company, and cashed out their 401K, using the money to retain their attorney. They have since run out of money, which makes it blatantly obvious that money isn’t what the left is after. The couple faces over $500,000 in legal defense fees alone as they have the burden of proving their innocence. They are fundraising to cover the remainder of extremely costly legal defense fees.





This is a travesty of Justice to see an administration weaponize the law against average Americans for exercising basic Constitutional rights, and then to leverage the media to create heinous lies around the story, leaving the family defamed and without a voice to advocate for themselves. The Texas couple understands the scary precedent this could set at the Federal level for Free Speech rights for ALL Americans, and they are determined to fight back and ensure this doesn't happen to anyone else.





Your financial support to win this politically-phenomenal and precedent-setting legal battle is critical as Robert and Joeylynn hold the left accountable for weaponizing the judicial system against average Americans and keep Free Speech free for everyone.





The Mesaroses have an optimistic attitude amidst the oppression as they believe God has called their family to boldly stand up in the face of tyranny to maintain our God-given freedoms for generations to come. They expect to ultimately see a victory for Americans' First Amendment rights. Thank you for your prayers, financial contributions, and for joining the fight to defend Free Speech.