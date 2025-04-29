Mercy Tree Cowboy Fellowship Arena Fund

Our Vision

The vision of Mercy Tree Cowboy Fellowship is to meet folks right where they are with the gospel of Jesus Christ so the transforming power of His death, burial, and resurrection can change even the most broken lives. (2 Corinthians 5:17-21)

Our Mission

The Mission of Mercy Tree Cowboy Fellowship is to leverage our love of cowboy culture in a way that always points to the salvation Jesus Christ offers freely, so that the world will be saved through Him. (1 Corinthians 9:19-23)

Folks, if you believe in Evangelism and that the mission of the Church is taking the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world, here is an amazing opportunity to partner with us in doing just that. As a cowboy church, our primary evangelism tool is the arena, and the faster we get it built the sooner we can reach large groups of people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ on a regular basis!

Please pray for us and about giving to our ministry here if you want to help us get this church going!