Mentor on The Green Van Donation

Mentor on The Green needs your support! We are a golf and mentorship program dedicated to inner-city youth, currently raising funds to unwrap and rewrap two 15-passenger vans donated by Union Baptist Temple Church in Bridgeton, NJ. We are 70% toward our fundraising goal. On May 7th, we invite our donors and supporters to join us for the unveiling of our newly wrapped vans, which will honor the late Sgt. Monica Mosley by featuring her face and badge alongside our premier sponsors. We truly appreciate your support! Please click on the CBS News video for more information. Thank you!













Mentor on The Green (Honoring Sgt. Monica Mosley)

