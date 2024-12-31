Mento’s on a Mission to Philippines

In March 2025 the Mento’s will be heading to Agdao Dream Center Davao City, Philippines to feed, educate, bless, encourage, and love on people in need.

If there’s one thing this first year of marriage taught us, it’s that God’s plan for us is better than any plan we could dream up ourselves. He is our firm foundation and to be used by Him is incredible. As we work to discover His purpose for us as a couple, we’ve been feeling called to serve more intentionally. We are grateful for this opportunity to serve alongside our friends Chris & Maria Slimm, who have been very important role models to us. Their passion, love, and fire for Jesus inspires us every day. We owe them many thanks for making this opportunity possible.

We will be supporting missionaries Eric and Casey Miller. They and their 5 children have been in the Philippines for 22 years. The Miller’s graduated from Brownsville Revival School in Pensacola, FL and went directly to the Philippines. They have a feeding program, bible school, youth and tween programs, and a few other smaller ministries under their umbrella. In addition, they are in the process of starting an actual school. We will also be visiting other missionaries, whose focus is on saving children from sex trafficking.

Video with more details on our trip:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1A5gjmE4di/?mibextid=wwXIfr



We are extremely excited to see what this trip has in store for us and to share our love for Jesus many, many miles across the world.

We are looking for our support network to help us through prayers, encouragement, and financial donations. We view each of these as equally important for a trip like this to be successful!

We would greatly appreciate prayers for:

- Open hearts and eyes, to know/see what God wants from us for this trip

- That our time in the Philippines is impactful

- Safe & healthy travels (the flights are 20+ hours)

- All of the glory and praise be to God

Financial donations made will:

- Bless missionaries Eric & Casey Miller

- Bless families in need

- Bless us in our travels

Thank you in advance for any and all support!

God Bless, The Mento’s