Support Family of Kimberly Cahoon

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $111
We are creating this fundraiser to help support Kim's parents during this unexpected loss. If you know Kim, you know what a kind hearted person she was. Always thinking about others and putting them before herself. She unexpectedly passed away April 22nd and has left us in complete shock. I have no words to help but would like to do whatever I can to possibly help ease the burden of any expenses that come along in this situation. Please consider donating to help support her parents during this unexpected loss.
Prayerful condolences. Wishing you moments of comfort and peace.
Sorry for your loss
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.