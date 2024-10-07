In Loving Memorial of Erik Gronich Father & Friend

Raised:
USD $875
Campaign funds will be received by Brandy Gronich
To my handsome caring friend 💖 I will always carry you in my heart ❣️ love, Angelina
In loving memory of my cousin Erik.
See you later my friend, rest in peace.
So sorry for your loss
God bless the family and friends.
Erik, I wished i could have said goodbye. You were such a big part of my life. It was me that wanted to go not you! Please watch over me like you always did. My life won’t ever be the same as you have impacted my life and I’m heart broken I couldn’t say good bye.
Condolences Brandy. He was a wonderful friend and will be missed.
Good memories! Sleep well my friend.
My deepest condolences, Brandy... Your Dad loved you more than anything and was very proud of you every step of the way in your life. He was a great friend to me for almost 30 years and I will miss him a lot. I hope maybe I can be a friend to you as well. Chin up, you have much to be proud of and a whole life to live. Give my love and condolences to the rest of your family as well... ❤️❤️
So sorry for your loss.
I’m not sure why my name did not show up with the $100 donationI just made. here’s another $20 for Erik (Bullets) Cowboy Casanova‘s funeral service. We all will miss you so much! You were so loving and kind of so many friends always helping everybody out. I prayed that people help out with this funeral service. You deserve a good sendoff. We love you forever.Erik!
It’s so hard to believe you’re gone, my friend. You just called me a couple of weeks ago and asked me if you were still in my Cowboy Casanova. :) I will have happy thoughts and memories of the friendship we had, Cowboy Casanova will live forever in my heart. RIP MY FRIEND ERIK AKA BULLET
We got this Brandy
October 7th, 2024
Hello!!
I'm writing to inform everyone that I have been very seriously affected by my Dad's sudden Death! This grieving period has been very hard for me, even to reach out and move forward on his Memorial Service has been a struggle. I had just started a new semester at school and due to my depression and anxiety it was challenging for me to focus. Every day I keep pushing myself to catch up, even if it takes baby steps. 👣
I'm happy to finally announce with deep remorse, the official date of my Dad's Erik Gronich Memorial Services! It will be held at FBCNoHo on Saturday October 19 @ 11am!🕯💒🕯
Save the Date! ⏰️🗓📌
Event Page and Banner will be posted soon! This is an open invitation, no RSVP required! Please share this information with anyone wishing to join us in the celebration of Life! Please donate to our fundraiser! Thank you! RIP Dad!❤️
