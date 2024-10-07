In Loving Memorial of Erik Gronich Father & Friend





Father & Friend





On July 23rd 2024 our Dearest Erik was Taken to His Heavenly Home by Divine and Guiding Angeles!





He Battled with Symptoms and Complications of Diabetes for 10 years! In and Out of The Hospital, Whether it was Due to Long Standing Health Struggles or a Handful of Recent Motorcycle Accidents that He Remarkably Survived!





He was a Cat with 9 Lives! Known as "Bullet"/"Bullet-Head" in the SFV-818 Area Code and Greater Los Angeles Region!





He is Survived by His only Daughter Brandy, her Two Younger Siblings as His Step Children and His Dog Named Hobo! He has Several Brothers and Sisters, as well as Numerous Cousins, Nieces and Nephews! He is Greatly Remembered by More Friends than You Could Count!





He Will be Missed Forever and The Sorrow of His loss is Emence! He Left this World Too Soon with No Warning at The Age of Only 57! We are Devastated!





We Hope to Raise Funding to Remedy His Final Cost Preparations!!





If You Can't Give to Our Cause Please at Least Send this Memorial Link Out or Repost it On Facebook so it Can Attemt to Reach His Hundreds of Followers and Friends!! Some of Which we May Never Come into Contact With Because His Accounts and Contacts are Still Locked until Further Notice!





The Memorial Ceremony Services are Being Planned and Set! Likely Within the Next Coming Months We Will All be Able to Join In The Celebration of Erik Gronich's Life!!





When that Day Comes and The Details are Announced we Will Ask for You to Share, Repost and Send With Love The Invitation to Anyone that Would Like to Pay Respects!

Thank You!!





R.I.P. Erik Gronich

March 17th 1967 - July 23rd 2024





~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~

*Continue Reading...*





Brandy Gronich:





Thank You to Everyone for your Thoughts and Prayers!





It is Deeply Heartbreaking that My Dad isn't Here Anymore. I am All that He had Dear to Him in This World and I was Able to Speak with Him and Say 'I Love You!' One Last Time the Same Day He Passed.





If Anyone Would Like to Honer my Dad, Erik Gronich's Memory and Spirit, You are Welcome to Join Me in Prayer!

🕯🙏🧿🪽





If You Would Like to Make a Memorial Contribution, Donation or to Volunteer Your Support in Anyway I would be Happy to Accept! As it Would Ease The Hardships of This Unexpected Tragic Loss!!

😢💔😢💔😢





If You Would Like to Use These Alternative Methods of Payment or GiveSendGo, The Platform Similar to GoFundMe but More Sensitive and Considerate to Memorial Fundraising with No Fees for the Recipients!!





GiveSendGo - In Loving Memorial of Erik Gronich : Father & Friend





https://givesendgo.com/MemorialErikGronich





*OR@$Apps-*OR@$Apps-*OR@$Apps

**************************************

CashApp: $Brandee615





(Link: https://cash.app/$Brandee615)





Venmo: @Brandy-Gronich





(Link: https://venmo.com/u/Brandy-Gronich)





Zelle: Brandy Theresa Gronich (818)643-9084

**************************************





It's been Especially Difficult taking on this Heavy Responsibility!





I'm a Student at CSUN Working My Degree and The Only Family able to Handle Everything for my Dad!





Your Support would be Deeply Appreciated!





Thank You For Reading and Please Pass This Message On! Hope to See You All When The Memorial Ceremony Services are Held!

- To be Announced!!

😇🪽💕🦋🪷🍃





God Be With You✨️ Erik Gronich!🪽





Thank You! 🕯RIP🕯✌️❤️ 🙏🧿🌠





#restinpeace #father #lefttoosoon #heartbroken #afterlife #prayer