Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

In Loving Memorial of Erik Gronich Father & Friend

Raised:

 USD $875

Campaign created by Brandy Gronich

Campaign funds will be received by Brandy Gronich

In Loving Memorial of Erik Gronich Father & Friend

In Loving Memorial of Erik Gronich

Father & Friend

On July 23rd 2024 our Dearest Erik was Taken to His Heavenly Home by Divine and Guiding Angeles! 

He Battled with Symptoms and Complications of Diabetes for 10 years! In and Out of The Hospital, Whether it was Due to Long Standing Health Struggles or a Handful of Recent Motorcycle Accidents that He Remarkably Survived!

He was a Cat with 9 Lives! Known as "Bullet"/"Bullet-Head" in the SFV-818 Area Code and Greater Los Angeles Region!

He is Survived by His only Daughter Brandy, her Two Younger Siblings as His Step Children and His Dog Named Hobo! He has Several Brothers and Sisters, as well as Numerous Cousins, Nieces and Nephews! He is Greatly Remembered by More Friends than You Could Count!

He Will be Missed Forever and The Sorrow of His loss is Emence! He Left this World Too Soon with No Warning at The Age of Only 57! We are Devastated!

We Hope to Raise Funding to Remedy His  Final Cost Preparations!!

If You Can't Give to Our Cause Please at Least Send this Memorial Link Out or Repost it On Facebook so it Can Attemt to Reach His Hundreds of Followers and Friends!! Some of Which we May Never Come into Contact With Because His Accounts and Contacts are Still Locked until Further Notice! 

The Memorial Ceremony Services are Being Planned and Set! Likely Within the Next Coming Months We Will All be Able to Join In The Celebration of Erik Gronich's Life!!

When that Day Comes and The Details are Announced we Will Ask for You to Share, Repost and Send With Love The Invitation to Anyone that Would Like to Pay Respects!
Thank You!!

R.I.P. Erik Gronich
March 17th 1967 - July 23rd 2024

~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~•~
*Continue Reading...*

Brandy Gronich:

Thank You to Everyone for your Thoughts and Prayers! 

It is Deeply Heartbreaking that My Dad isn't Here Anymore. I am All that He had Dear to Him in This World and I was Able to Speak with Him and Say 'I Love You!' One Last Time the Same Day He Passed. 

If Anyone Would Like to Honer my Dad, Erik Gronich's Memory and Spirit, You are Welcome to Join Me in Prayer!
🕯🙏🧿🪽

If You Would Like to Make a Memorial Contribution, Donation or to Volunteer Your Support in Anyway I would be Happy to Accept! As it Would Ease The Hardships of This Unexpected Tragic Loss!!
😢💔😢💔😢

If You Would Like to Use These Alternative Methods of Payment or GiveSendGo, The Platform Similar to GoFundMe but More Sensitive and Considerate to Memorial Fundraising with No Fees for the Recipients!!

GiveSendGo - In Loving Memorial of Erik Gronich : Father & Friend

https://givesendgo.com/MemorialErikGronich

*OR@$Apps-*OR@$Apps-*OR@$Apps
**************************************
CashApp: $Brandee615

(Link: https://cash.app/$Brandee615)

Venmo: @Brandy-Gronich 

(Link: https://venmo.com/u/Brandy-Gronich) 

Zelle: Brandy Theresa Gronich (818)643-9084
**************************************

It's been Especially Difficult taking on this Heavy Responsibility! 

I'm a Student at CSUN Working My Degree and The Only Family able to Handle Everything for my Dad!

Your Support would be Deeply Appreciated!

Thank You For Reading and Please Pass This Message On! Hope to See You All When The Memorial Ceremony Services are Held! 
- To be Announced!!
😇🪽💕🦋🪷🍃

God Be With You✨️ Erik Gronich!🪽

Thank You! 🕯RIP🕯✌️❤️ 🙏🧿🌠

#restinpeace #father #lefttoosoon #heartbroken #afterlife #prayer
Recent Donations
Show:
Angelina Reed
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

To my handsome caring friend 💖 I will always carry you in my heart ❣️ love, Angelina

Jackie Wollman
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

In loving memory of my cousin Erik.

Javier ojeda
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

See you later my friend, rest in peace.

Connie Cobb Cobb
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

So sorry for your loss

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless the family and friends.

Coco
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Erik, I wished i could have said goodbye. You were such a big part of my life. It was me that wanted to go not you! Please watch over me like you always did. My life won’t ever be the same as you have impacted my life and I’m heart broken I couldn’t say good bye.

Alla Vigdorchik
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Miriam
$ 80.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Glenda Paget Brian Rea
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Condolences Brandy. He was a wonderful friend and will be missed.

Deborah K
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Good memories! Sleep well my friend.

Mikey Morales
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Laurel
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

My deepest condolences, Brandy... Your Dad loved you more than anything and was very proud of you every step of the way in your life. He was a great friend to me for almost 30 years and I will miss him a lot. I hope maybe I can be a friend to you as well. Chin up, you have much to be proud of and a whole life to live. Give my love and condolences to the rest of your family as well... ❤️❤️

Lydia
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

So sorry for your loss.

Tina M Perez Hallin
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

I’m not sure why my name did not show up with the $100 donationI just made. here’s another $20 for Erik (Bullets) Cowboy Casanova‘s funeral service. We all will miss you so much! You were so loving and kind of so many friends always helping everybody out. I prayed that people help out with this funeral service. You deserve a good sendoff. We love you forever.Erik!

100
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

It’s so hard to believe you’re gone, my friend. You just called me a couple of weeks ago and asked me if you were still in my Cowboy Casanova. :) I will have happy thoughts and memories of the friendship we had, Cowboy Casanova will live forever in my heart. RIP MY FRIEND ERIK AKA BULLET

Nini
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

We got this Brandy

Updates

Updates!

October 7th, 2024

Hello!!

I'm writing to inform everyone that I have been very seriously affected by my Dad's sudden Death! This grieving period has been very hard for me, even to reach out and move forward on his Memorial Service has been a struggle. I had just started a new semester at school and due to my depression and anxiety it was challenging for me to focus. Every day I keep pushing myself to catch up, even if it takes baby steps. 👣

I'm happy to finally announce with deep remorse, the official date of my Dad's Erik Gronich Memorial Services! It will be held at FBCNoHo on Saturday October 19 @ 11am!🕯💒🕯

Save the Date! ⏰️🗓📌

Event Page and Banner will be posted soon! This is an open invitation, no RSVP required! Please share this information with anyone wishing to join us in the celebration of Life! Please donate to our fundraiser! Thank you! RIP Dad!❤️🪽 

Update Updates! Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo