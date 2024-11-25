Campaign Image

Honoring Melzetta Renee Dangerfield

Honoring Melzetta Renee Dangerfield

Honoring Melzetta Renee Dangerfield: A Legacy of Love Through Education 

Our mother's legacy is one of generational transformation. It is a story of breaking cycles and overcoming societal forces that would have held us back. Melzetta Renee Dangerfield encouraged us, her daughters, to pursue every opportunity in the stratosphere, even if those opportunities seemed so distant to her. With every school we attended, degree we earned, country we visited, and city to which we moved, we moved farther from her orbit. But that did not deter her encouragement or her prayers for us.

To honor her legacy, we look to the next generation. In lieu of flowers, we hope you will consider contributing to the education of Melzetta Dangerfield's grandchildren: Piper(13), Phoenix (6), Matthew (5), and Preston (1). These gifts will fortify her vision for us and our progeny. 

After all, our mother was nothing short of a visionary.

With love,

Melzetta (Renita), Jhavuanna, and Precediha 

Recent Donations
Alicia Simpson
$ 150.00 USD
16 days ago

May your mother's memory be a blessing and may her legacy carry-on through her grandchildren. 💞

Kenyon Family Love Gift
$ 600.00 USD
21 days ago

In loving memory of "Momma" Moody -From your Kenyon PCTC. We love you and send a big collective warm hug to you, your sisters and your babies.

The Sourles Family
$ 75.00 USD
27 days ago

Natre Burks
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers to the family. Your mother had heart for God and a deep love for her family. She will be missed. ♡

Christina Villasenor Perry
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

What a life and legacy. Sending so much love ❤️

Linda M Perez
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and Hugs God Bless You and Your Family

Lucy
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love to you and your family!

Rita Forte
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Mela
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My thoughts are with you

Danielle Little
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May her vision live on!

Elkinsette Clinton
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss Melzetta. Hope this donation and many more come through.

Emily Gerstner
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love to your family.

Deirdra Harris
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest condolences to you and your family.

VIanney
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lotun family
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

In memory of your beautiful mother.

Kevi Johnson
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Jenna Paul-Gin
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending condolences to your beautiful family!

Phuong
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending so much love to you and your family!

Karla Brundage
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending condolences and love to you and your family.

Bita Nazarian
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Love to your beautiful family!

