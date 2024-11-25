Raised:
USD $2,455
Honoring Melzetta Renee Dangerfield: A Legacy of Love Through Education
Our mother's legacy is one of generational transformation. It is a story of breaking cycles and overcoming societal forces that would have held us back. Melzetta Renee Dangerfield encouraged us, her daughters, to pursue every opportunity in the stratosphere, even if those opportunities seemed so distant to her. With every school we attended, degree we earned, country we visited, and city to which we moved, we moved farther from her orbit. But that did not deter her encouragement or her prayers for us.
To honor her legacy, we look to the next generation. In lieu of flowers, we hope you will consider contributing to the education of Melzetta Dangerfield's grandchildren: Piper(13), Phoenix (6), Matthew (5), and Preston (1). These gifts will fortify her vision for us and our progeny.
After all, our mother was nothing short of a visionary.
With love,
Melzetta (Renita), Jhavuanna, and Precediha
May your mother's memory be a blessing and may her legacy carry-on through her grandchildren. 💞
In loving memory of "Momma" Moody -From your Kenyon PCTC. We love you and send a big collective warm hug to you, your sisters and your babies.
Sending prayers to the family. Your mother had heart for God and a deep love for her family. She will be missed. ♡
What a life and legacy. Sending so much love ❤️
Prayers and Hugs God Bless You and Your Family
Sending love to you and your family!
My thoughts are with you
May her vision live on!
So sorry for your loss Melzetta. Hope this donation and many more come through.
Sending love to your family.
My deepest condolences to you and your family.
In memory of your beautiful mother.
Sending condolences to your beautiful family!
Sending so much love to you and your family!
Sending condolences and love to you and your family.
Love to your beautiful family!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.