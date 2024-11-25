Honoring Melzetta Renee Dangerfield: A Legacy of Love Through Education

Our mother's legacy is one of generational transformation. It is a story of breaking cycles and overcoming societal forces that would have held us back. Melzetta Renee Dangerfield encouraged us, her daughters, to pursue every opportunity in the stratosphere, even if those opportunities seemed so distant to her. With every school we attended, degree we earned, country we visited, and city to which we moved, we moved farther from her orbit. But that did not deter her encouragement or her prayers for us.

To honor her legacy, we look to the next generation. In lieu of flowers, we hope you will consider contributing to the education of Melzetta Dangerfield's grandchildren: Piper(13), Phoenix (6), Matthew (5), and Preston (1). These gifts will fortify her vision for us and our progeny.

After all, our mother was nothing short of a visionary.

With love,

Melzetta (Renita), Jhavuanna, and Precediha