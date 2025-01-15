Melodys Medical Costs

Back in October 2024 Melody was taken to see her gastrologist because of some sharp pains she had been having for the previous month. Nothing terrible but occasional sharp pains, but getting more frequent. After getting a CT scan on October 8th. She was scheduled for a colonoscopy on October 10th and after the procedure her doctor said the pain was from her chrones and started her on a new medication. November came with new medications and an ER visit, then December where she spent the last half of the month bed bound from pain and lack of energy from not eating. January saw a new doctor and an endoscopy which revealed her stomach looked like raw hamburger meat from a multitude of ulcers. CT today, 1/14/25 has revealed severe narrowing of her small intestines (possibly a blockage), an umbilical hernia, and plaque build up in her aorta, none of which were present in the October CT scan. As the final notices begin rolling in and the threat of collections and more visits and hospital bills to come in the near future, including a possible surgery, we are asking for your help, missing wages from being out of work, and travel, the surgical center is over an hour from home.





Update: Melody will have to have small bowel reduction surgery to fix the blockage.