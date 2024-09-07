Support Brooks Medical and Financial Obligations

Hello, I'm Jathan Cribb.

My brother Brooks is grappling with serious health issues and needs support. Despite trying to keep working, he's dealing with intense back pain due to severe nerve and spinal problems.

The team at SpineGroup Alabama is working hard to ease his pain. Right now, they're planning a second epidural to reduce the pain enough for a nerve implant trial called a Spinal Cord Stimulator. This implant could trick his brain into feeling less to no pain. If this works, Great! if it doesn't work, he will need surgery to fuse the vertebrae in his lower back, which we're hoping to avoid because of the long recovery time and time off work it would require.

On top of this, he's facing a possible prostate cancer diagnosis and is waiting for a biopsy which has been scheduled. If it is cancer, he'll need yet, another surgery, leading to more time away from work. The costs of co-pays, deductibles, and lost income are really adding up.

Funds will be used to cover the medical bills and other expenses (like his rent, electric, gas... etc.) that he is not able to pay because of the lack of work. These funds will be deposited into a destinated bank account and handled by a third party to make sure that all his medical bills and other expenses are taken care of.

Any financial help would be used for the relief from the mounting medical bills and other non-medical bills ONLY, as mentioned before. Any financial help and prayers would greatly be appreciated!

All Donors will be listed as 'Anonymous'.

Thank you in advance and may God bless you, Jathan

Galatians 6:2 and James 2:15-16