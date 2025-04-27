Support with Medical bills for Melissa

As some of you may know around this time last year Melissa was diagnosed with a chronic liver disease which may require organ transplant.

We have already racked up medical bills of over 25 grand and they are climbing. Melissa has been fighting to obtain health insurance with no luck so everything has been out of pocket and it's honestly drowning us.

Melissa was doing better for almost a year when suddenly started experiencing many complications and set backs even with taking the best care of her health. She will need surgery very soon and that just may not be possible without legitimate insurance.

If you know us we despise asking for help but at this point this may be her only hope. Anything helps and prayers are greatly appreciated and welcomed.

Thank you for reading and god bless!