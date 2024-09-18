Melissa’s Mayo Clinic and recovery

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Strangers,

As most of you know Melissa suffers from a serious heart condition, she is set to undergo a major medical procedure at the Mayo Clinic. This surgery is essential for her health and future, but it comes with a long and difficult recovery period.

Melissa is one of the strongest people we know, always ready to lend a helping hand and support others in their times of need. Now, it's our turn to help her. While Melissa is focusing on her health and recovery, she will be unable to work.

We are reaching out to ask for your support in helping to cover expenses and travel costs during her recovery period. Your generous donations will ensure that she can focus on healing without the added burden of financial worries. Every dollar raised will go directly towards:







- **Living expenses**: Rent, utilities, and other essential bills.

- **Food**: Nutritious meals to support her recovery.

- **Transportation**: Travel costs to and from follow-up appointments.





No contribution is too small, and every bit of support is deeply appreciated. We also ask that you keep Melissa in your thoughts and prayers as she embarks on this journey to regain her health.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support.





Sincerely,

Friend & FamBam