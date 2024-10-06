Campaign Image
Request for Support In Memory of Meleda Mullin

Raised:

 USD $9,760

Campaign created by Stephen Mullin

Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Mullin

Dear friends, family, and community,

It is with deep sorrow that we share the sudden and tragic loss of Meleda Hope Mullin, a loving wife and devoted mother of four. At just 48 years old, she was taken from us far too soon, leaving behind her close-knit family, including her husband of 24 years, Steve, and four children, James, Emma, Lincoln, and Ammon.

Four weeks ago, Meleda was unexpectedly admitted to the hospital after not feeling well. Her condition rapidly worsened, resulting in an emergency airlift from St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she spent over a week in the ICU and underwent countless tests and procedures. Despite the efforts of our great medical professionals, her brave fight came to an end. We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives, even though the Lord saw fit to call her home early.

While she had insurance, it is unclear what portion of her medical bills will be covered, and her family now faces significant financial uncertainty. In addition to hospital costs, Meleda was a working spouse whose income helped support her household, particularly for her two youngest boys who are still living at home. The weight of this loss, both emotionally and financially, is overwhelming.

We ask for your support during this incredibly difficult time. Rather than sending flowers or cards, the family kindly requests that any contributions—no matter how small—be made to help alleviate the immediate financial burdens they are now facing. Your generosity will allow the family to focus on healing and moving forward after this tragic event.

Thank you for your kindness, thoughts, and prayers during this unimaginable time.

With gratitude and love,

Stephen, James, Emma, Lincoln, and Ammon

Recent Donations
Show:
Ron Simon
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 800.00 USD
21 days ago

I only knew Meleda for a short time at community theater. I was heartbroken to hear she passed. She was a kind, talented generous and encouraging person, and she will be forever missed. Deepest condolences.

Femi Oriogun
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you and thinking of you and your family.

Brunclik family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of your family during this difficult time.

Linda and Bob Jones
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Out thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May God comfort you at this difficult time.

The Boehme Family
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

There are no words, and there is no price for a mother and wife lost. We love you all, and hope and pray for comfort and peace.

Cindy Romero
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anthony Perino
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anne SinclearProkop
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Tanya Mulberger
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending Love, from another ArtBarn family member

Mary Konesky
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Sandy Christensen
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Luke and Liz
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Paul Tresner
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love always

Greg and Brittny
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Such a huge loss of such a lovely soul. Sending our love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Tawnnia Henderson
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

