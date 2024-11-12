Medical Expenses for Melanie Hodges

Melanie Hodges, friend, mother, teacher, and wife - has been in remission from tongue cancer for the past few years. While going through her initial treatment, Melanie placed her children at King's Christian Academy (KCA) after years of homeschooling. Once in remission, Melanie felt the Lord call her to KCA where she has since taught as a 4th grade teacher and done so with great love and passion. Due to recent events, Melanie had to go in for updated testing where it was discovered that her cancer has returned and has impacted a greater surface area. Though the doctor was confident that he successfully removed the cancer, pathology results from the mass removed show that the cells are very agressive and invasive - waiting to return at any moment. Melanie remains in a lot of pain and feels a heavy burden to seek further medical attention at a facility more equipped to meet her medical needs.

The Lord has provided an opportunity for Melanie to receive treament at the MD Anderson Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Center in Houston, Texas. Through God's provision, Melanie was able to fly down to Houston today (10/01/2024) for an initial consultation. While God's provision has paved a way for Melanie and her Mom to fly to Houston, the need remains for financial contributions to make the road to recovery possible. Contributions made to the Hodges family would go towards the following: medication, medical bills, travel (flights, vehicle rental, gas) lodging, food, and meals for her husaband and two children who remain in Virginia while she seeks treatment options. Financial support can also be sent via VENMO @Melanie-Hodges-17

Melanie has asked that we let all supporters know, any donations exceeding her needs will be donated to King's Christian Academy in their mission to "Equip Warriors for Christ."

When Melanie realized that her cancer had returned, the first thing she said was "I just want to teach these kids and show them the love of Jesus. I just want to be with my family and in the classroom." Not once has she been concerned about herself, but rather the impact of her not being here on her students and her family. When asked if we could help in any way, Melanie was very hesitant, stating that there were more people in need than her. While we are called to serve others, part of being a good servant is allowing other saints to serve us in our time of need.

Please join us in serving Melanie and her family in their time of need.

Thank you in advance for your love, support, prayers, and contributions for the Hodges Family.

Love,

Friends and Family of Melanie Hodges