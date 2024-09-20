Support Meg's Road to Recovery

As some of you may know, I've been facing what has now become a significant health crisis since May. Please pray with and for me as I continue through this journey towards full healing so I can get back to being with and supporting those I love!

What started out as getting help for an issue that was complicated by a bleeding disorder that I have, has blossomed into a significant issue so far resulting in 5 ER trips, a stay in the hospital, multiple blood transfusions, blood clots, blown IVs in my arm, etc. over the last 4 months and has kept me at home. It has been a journey! But I've finally found a great health team that actually cares to get me the help I need and make sure I will be OK. While I write this I am awaiting news of when my urgent surgery will be scheduled to address the underling issue and hopefully resolve this entire matter. I will have a long recovery from surgery, as well as making sure these blood clots fully disappear.

I ask for your prayers and your continued sweet messages, as that is what is most important to me right now - prayers for myself, family and friends, that we receive the peace that surpasses all understanding knowing that God is walking right with me through all of this. I also ask for prayers of thanksgiving and guidance for those who are overseeing my care, thankful for what they are doing and that the Lord guides their hands, hearts and minds. He has already shown me He is here, dropping "God winks" along the way in the most unexpected places.

Please follow along as I will post updates here on how things are going, and feel free to share especially with those prayer warriors out there!





