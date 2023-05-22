GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $252
Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities
Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.
Grants Distribution from this fund:
If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Medical Relief cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our annual Giver Gala.
Every Donation Counts
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.