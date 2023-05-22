GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution from this fund:

Provide financial assistance for medical debt , including mental health costs

for , including Support individuals facing unavoidable medical expenses

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Medical Relief cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our annual Giver Gala.