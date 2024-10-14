Tangible Help for Ostan Family(Veteran/Caregiver)

**Scroll to bottom for Regular Updates on Funds Raised**

In Mark 2, we read the story where four men were desperate to help their paralyzed friend get to Jesus for healing. Due to the crowds, and their friend's limited mobility, the only way they could get close was to climb to the top of the house and lower him down through the roof.

That’s just what they did! They rallied together, physically carried their friend through the town, hoisted him up on to the roof, and lowered him right to Jesus!

Let's be those friends! Let's rally around Will and Jen in their time of need, and do whatever it takes to help them d get restored from these years of hardship.

Friends, I have known Will and Jen since 2011 and have seen firsthand the effects of a war-related illness on Will, Jen, and their family.



Years and years have passed with no change.



Currently, Will has been bedridden since Dec 6th of last year (2023) and all medical attempts for healing have come and gone.

My heart has weighed heavy with sadness for them, and yet I have not given up hope.

I believe we are in an opportune time to rally around Will and Jen, and "lower them through the roof," so to speak! An opportunity to bring the catalyst for change in their story.

If we combine our resources, we can not only cover the costs for both Will and Jen to receive a promising medical treatment, but we can ease the burden of mounting out-of-pocket medical expenses they will continue to incur if nothing changes in Will's condition. While years have passed without improvement, I believe this is not the end of their story, and the time to hoist them down through that roof is now!



I invite you to read and hear additional information from Jen personally.



Let’s be those friends! Let’s unite our resources and show up in this tangible way!

A NOTE FROM JEN OSTAN (Wife and Caregiver to Will):



Two separate friends, who do not know each other, but have loved our family something fierce in this season, recently approached me about the same exact thing - rallying our "people" to help meet some very tangible and timely needs in our family. They both believe this is a pivotal moment in our story. I have dragged my feet, not wanting to ask for this type of help, but I was reminded how powerful it can be for both the giver and the receiver to watch God do a miracle in our midst! So this is my yes...

You have heard from Hannah (in the intro) and can hear from me in the video above. If you'd rather read, or you want more details, see my summary below - and as always, feel free to reach out by email. (But please be patient - I am slow to reply these days).

Here is my summary:

We are now in a place where Will has been bedridden since December 6, 2023...what used to be days or weeks at a time has shifted to months on end of him not having daily function. He has a few "good hours" on any given day, "here and there," but nothing substantive. To be blunt, there is no quality of life there - we all feel the domino effect - it has reached an unbearable measure in our lives. Will is unable to be consistently present as father, friend, or husband, and I have reached burnout on multiple occasions. I experience complete mental/emotional paralysis at times, including now.

Please know - this is not a sob story, and we are not victims. Our hope is firmly planted in the Lord.

I will continue to share our story honestly, because I believe there are "treasures hidden in this darkness" - gifts from the Lord, for our good and for His glory - just waiting to be found and shared. YOU, our people, are among those treasures!



Currently, we have the incredible opportunity for a breakthrough treatment in Mexico to be a catalyst for healing in our lives. While the CEO of the clinic has graciously offered to pay for Will's treatment (10k+) we both still need to raise money for our travel costs, and my treatment program (10k). In addition to this, we have ongoing out-of-pocket medical/mental health care expenses for me and our girls (also battling chronic illness), as the toll of Will's deteriorating conditions has a trickle down effect on us all.

This "ask" of our community of friends and family has been quite difficult for me to wrap my head around. Whether you give through this or not - thank you for all the ways you've already shown up in our lives . From prayers, to visits, to timely texts, DoorDash cards, gas or grocery cards - we are SO GRATEFUL!

I know I will continue to see God's hand of provision every single step of the way! This entire journey has been a personal invitation to trust Him. And I do!

Thank you for your time and consideration. What a humbling thing it is to receive this kind of support from our community across the nation.

Love, Jen

**UPDATE**

We are blown away by the incredible response so far! We wanted to share with you an update of how we intend to use the generous funds given, in order of priority. As of today (12/10) these funds will allow us to accomplish the first two points on this list and a portion of the third. Incredible! The estimated total of these expenses is reflected in the campaign amount:

Transportation and Clinic Fees for Will and Jen to attend 10 day treatment center in Mexico

Out-of-Pocket medical expenses incurred for Will's ongoing local treatments (tests and treatment)

Out-of-Pocket medical expenses for testing/treatment of chronic illness in Kate/Jen

Out -of-Pocket medical expenses for ongoing mental health care Jen and girls

Future follow-up medical care for Will using effective treatments from past that were too cost-prohibitive to continue. For example, Will attended a 10 day detox program in CA where he experienced positive effects for 2-3 months following, but we could not repeat the process. If his body is in a better place to receive treatments like these after the restorative care in Mexico, we could see vast improvement.

Additional Stem Cell Treatments (shown to be more effective when given cumulatively, but are costly when paying for multiple injections)

We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to pursue any one of those treatment items - let alone the idea that multiple avenues may soon be available to us due to your generosity! (Thank you, Will & Jen)

MORE INFO:



For more info on Will and Jen, their story, and Will's illness check out some of these links below. Will's website: willostan.com Will and Jen's Nonprofit: Arc of Justice: Advocates for Wounded Warriors Jen's military caregiver community: Elizabeth Dole Foundation





































