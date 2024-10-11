Help Tangie Russell Fight for Medical Freedom!

My name is Tangie Russell, and I spent 30 fulfilling years working in the healthcare field, most recently as an Imaging Technologist at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. I dedicated myself to providing care to children and found joy in being part of a team that made a real difference. But my career came to a painful end when I refused to comply with California’s COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. After 15 years at CHLA, I was suspended and then terminated for standing by my belief in personal medical choice.





I’ve always taken care to research what I put into my body, whether it’s the food I eat or the medications I take. When the COVID vaccine mandates came down, I knew I couldn’t take something that conflicted with my personal convictions. I was pressured by my coworkers and management to either get the vaccine or claim a religious exemption, but I didn’t believe I should have to lie about my beliefs to keep my job. I felt cornered, but my principles would not allow me to back down.





In the end, I lost not just my job, but my career. I was denied unemployment, blacklisted from the California medical field, and had to leave the state with my family to find a new start. My savings are gone, and my children were forced to switch schools. The emotional toll has been devastating—my world was turned upside down for standing up for what I believed was right.





But I am not giving up. I am now fighting back by bringing a case against the state of California. My hope is to secure medical freedom for everyone—no one should have to prove a religious belief to make personal medical decisions. I’m represented by Attorney Scott Lloyd of the Lloyd Law Group, and I’m inviting others in similar situations to join this fight.





Your support for me in this case can make a big difference. Every donation will go directly to legal fees as we push for real change, not just for me, but for everyone who believes in bodily autonomy. Together, we can challenge these mandates and ensure that no one has to choose between their career and their personal beliefs.





Thank you for standing with me.