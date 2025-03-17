Medical expenses for Vicki

Our mom Vicki Carpenter is the strongest woman we know and is the center of our family. She is the most giving and kind person anyone has ever met. In April of 2024 she was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. After much prayer and research and speaking with many doctors she started on her treatment journey. Mom has been doing a healthy and holistic approach to fight this horrible cancer. Unfortunately in March of this year she got the news that it has metastasized and she has decided to fight harder by finding a wonderful place in Mexico that will help fight this and help cure her. She has 3 beautiful grand-babies and another grandson due in June. She knows God will take care of her and will cure her. With this being said this treatment is not covered by insurance and we want to make sure she has the best and most healthy chance to be here for her family. The treatment center is a faith based holistic approach to curing cancer. This treatment will be 3 weeks of intensive therapy and treatment for 6 days a week about 7 hours a day. Then she will come home with home-based care for a year. Mom and dad have to pay for the whole treatment upfront and it covers the cost of the treatment for a year, flights there and home, food and the stay while she is at the treatment facility. We are asking for as many prayers as we can get and possibly any donation to help mom and dad cover the costs. It will also help mom focus on healing instead of worrying about the cost of the treatment. God has and always will be the ultimate healer and we are putting all of our faith in him through this time. Thank you for loving our family and especially Vicki through this hard time. We love y’all and we know everything is going to be in Gods time and He will bring us peace and comfort while mom is in Mexico.