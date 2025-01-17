I recently moved closer to my family right before having my 4th child. This was my first time having a small community around me to help with postpartum care. I can not even explain how helpful it was to have my sister cooking for me and my children as I was healing and bonding with my newborn. This used to be the norm a few decades ago, now many mothers do not get the postpartum care they need, whether it’s an estranged family dynamic, having to hurry and get back to work, or just plain lack of community support. That is why I’ve created Meals for Mamas. After having my 2 daughters, I gained a newfound love of cooking large meals from scratch and baking often. I realized that I wanted to “pay it forward” for the postpartum care I received and also share my love of cooking nutritious meals with other families. The goal of Meals for Mamas is to cook one postpartum meal - free of charge - for a newborn mother and her family within the first 2 weeks of giving birth. I am raising start up funds to get the supplies needed such as; cookware, a crock pot, paper plates, utensils, glass storage containers. This is not a venture for profit or business purposes, but solely to do some good for some deserving mothers, so community support will be the driving force here and I will be fundraising monthly to cover food cost. Thank you!