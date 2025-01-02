There are quite a few passages in the Bible where the Lord calls someone, and their response is, “Here I am.” They say this with a posture of answering a call/calling on their life. When the Lord calls, the correct response is to say, “Here I am,” not only with our lips but also with our hearts and our feet.

As God has called our family out of ministry in Chicago and into cross-cultural ministry abroad, we are embracing this with prayerful faith and commitment. Our posture is, “Here we are, Lord. Send us!”

We have been called into this next season to join Streatham Central Church in London. Along with that calling, we deeply rely on the support of God’s people. First and most importantly, we need your prayers as we move our family to a new country and culture. We ask that you pray for strength, friendships, and, most importantly, for the gospel to spread through the work God sets before us. This is and always will be the most imperative part of what we need, more than any material gifts that can be provided. If you could pray for us daily, we know the Lord will be glorified through our family. Second, we ask you to consider a financial commitment to God’s mission for our family. As you might know, London is not the cheapest city in the world. We are taking a step in faith with our finances because of what we believe the Lord has called us to do for our role in building His Kingdom. Please consider making it a priority to pray for us every day. Also, please consider supporting us financially as we move our family to London.

If you have any questions, please reach out to me, and I would love to talk.

Blessings,

The Mead Family



