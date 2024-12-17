Supporting the McPeake Family

"But God will redeem my life from the grave; he will surely take me to himself."



—Psalm 49:15





The McPeakes are a faith-filled, all trusting family in the midst of a heartbreaking journey. Their struggles began 8 years ago when husband and father, Ross McPeake, began experiencing diabetes related complications. Over the years, he endured numerous surgeries (18 to be exact) for those various complications including congestive heart failure and kidney failure. Most recently, Ross suffered a very serious infection that resulted in a below the knee amputation back in August. After a 2.5 month recovery process, Ross was finally able to go home to his wife, young daughter, and pups. Unfortunately, things took a dire turn when Ross developed another infection. He went through multiple surgeries to get the infection under control but ultimately required an above the knee amputation. Despite all the medical interventions and prayers, Ross’ body is not responding. He is set to begin hospice care this week.

Ross has been in and out of the hospital throughout this past year. He has missed out on many treasured moments—including his daughter’s 12th birthday. Despite this fact, the McPeake family’s unwavering faith in His plan has been nothing short of inspiring.

———————————————————

If the Lord is calling you to make a donation to help pay down medical debt, offset funeral costs, and keep Ross’ young daughter enrolled at the parochial school she’s grown to love—you can do so safely here.

If the Lord is calling you to offer your prayers to the McPeake family during this difficult time—you can write them down here and the family will see them.

If the Lord is calling you to share Ross’ story—please use the share button to carry his story far and wide.

———————————————————

—Ashley (close family friend)