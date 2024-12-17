Supporting the McPeake Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $18,490
Campaign funds will be received by Jen McPeake
"But God will redeem my life from the grave; he will surely take me to himself."
—Psalm 49:15
The McPeakes are a faith-filled, all trusting family in the midst of a heartbreaking journey. Their struggles began 8 years ago when husband and father, Ross McPeake, began experiencing diabetes related complications. Over the years, he endured numerous surgeries (18 to be exact) for those various complications including congestive heart failure and kidney failure. Most recently, Ross suffered a very serious infection that resulted in a below the knee amputation back in August. After a 2.5 month recovery process, Ross was finally able to go home to his wife, young daughter, and pups. Unfortunately, things took a dire turn when Ross developed another infection. He went through multiple surgeries to get the infection under control but ultimately required an above the knee amputation. Despite all the medical interventions and prayers, Ross’ body is not responding. He is set to begin hospice care this week.
Ross has been in and out of the hospital throughout this past year. He has missed out on many treasured moments—including his daughter’s 12th birthday. Despite this fact, the McPeake family’s unwavering faith in His plan has been nothing short of inspiring.
If the Lord is calling you to make a donation to help pay down medical debt, offset funeral costs, and keep Ross’ young daughter enrolled at the parochial school she’s grown to love—you can do so safely here.
If the Lord is calling you to offer your prayers to the McPeake family during this difficult time—you can write them down here and the family will see them.
If the Lord is calling you to share Ross’ story—please use the share button to carry his story far and wide.
Wishing you God's Blessing of Comfort, Peace and Love during your difficult time of loss.
You remain deep in our prayers. Your family is an inspiration of love and faith to us. God bless you
We are praying for all of you!!
Our family is keeping yours in our prayers. Jon, Alicia and Millie Magro
Dear Jen and Mira, to you and your entire family; Sending heartfelt love, prayers and hugs during this difficult time. May your fond memories be a blessing and comfort to you, and may Jesus wrap you in His mantle of peace and grace. Love, Bill and Marianne Fritsch
Sending you all our FishTank love and prayers 🙏 🤍
I am deeply sorry for your loss, keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.
Sending love and prayers to the McPeake and Juliano families for your loss during this difficult time. Hold your memories of Ross close and your loved ones closer! Peace and love to ALL in the new year!
Sending condolences and prayers to the McPeake and Juliano families. May God’s peace and courage be a source of comfort to you in the days ahead.
Thinking of you during this difficult time. May you continue to feel God’s arms wrapped around you, lifting you up.
Dear Jen and Mira. Please accept our most sincere condolences at the loss of your dear Husband and Father. We are friends of Ross’ (and Heather’s and Claire’s) from Ripon College, and we are sincerely saddened to hear of Ross’ passing. Wishing you love and comfort—Laurie (Mueller) Moczynski, Julie (Dickow) Makar, Jennifer (Puhy) Pikowski, and Nancy (Hoffman) Reuter
My sincere condolences.
We are so sorry for your loss. Please know that we are keeping you in our thoughts, hearts, and prayers.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord!
December 24th, 2024
An update from Jen Mcpeake:
“I'm so very sorry to share that our beloved Ross passed away last night on 12/23. He was the biggest warrior who suffered so much with incredible pain for years. He gave the gift of carrying his pain silently so no one else would be burdened by it. He kept his faith and let it soar in his final week. We got a couple days to see him pain free (with some good meds) and with a fresh shave that he loved. We watched his joy, humor and love exude. It was an incredible blessing to see a glimpse of the man he will be in heaven without the weight of suffering.
In the morning, we didn't think he would wake up yesterday but was with us a little bit. He looked at me, smiled and said that he got to see my face one more day. He told us that later on when he can't speak his sign for I love you would be his fist moving. Right before he passed he moved his hand up, shook his fist and took his last breath.
Mira was at home and had a moment that she felt him visit her and declared it without even knowing he had passed. She felt like he was saying thank you for saying it was ok to go earlier and I love you. When she called Ross had been non-responsive for hours but managed to get out a few groans while she was on the phone.
We had beautiful goodbyes, blessings and prayers with our priests and joy that is unexplainable. It will be hard and sad but we are rejoicing that Ross is celebrating Christmas with us in heaven without his earthly burdens.
The love and support has been beyond anything we could have ever imagined. We know our community is huge and have never been more humbled and moved. Please know every message has been read to Ross and every gift has been shared. He had so much joy in hearing the impact he has made and smiled so much. Thank you all for being light in our lives!! Our gratitude is truly beyond words.
God is so very good and His hand and abundant blessings were heavily with us all week.
I will post more details but the wake will be Sunday night, followed by a Mass on Monday morning and luncheon to follow. All are invited!”
December 19th, 2024
A quick update from Jen McPeake:
“God has provided a devastatingly beautiful week where Ross's cognition has been fully there. We have been able to say our goodbyes in perfect conversations and honor his final wishes. Tomorrow, he officially starts hospice and I don't feel like it will be long. I will definitely update when he passes. This week has been filled with blessing, upon blessing, upon blessing and more love than we could ever fathom! God's grace is sustaining us through all those prayers, support and care. Thank you times a million!! Words are inadequate to describe the fullness of our hearts and we are praying for you all as well.” (12/19/2024)
