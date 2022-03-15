McMichael's Appeal for Fairness and Truth

First, I would like to thank you all for taking the time read our fundraiser. Greg McMichael & Travis McMichael spent many years giving back to the community they live in and in return they have been unfairly convicted of charges that do not accurately fit the incident that occurred. Greg & Travis are not the men that the media has depicted them to be. There were numerous items that could not be used during the trial that made it extremely difficult for the defense team to prove their case.

Many jurors expressed concerns about being on this high-profile case and how that could affect their families. We feel that the trial jurors were intimated by the gatherings outside of the courthouse, including armed protestors and a number of organizations that have nothing to do with truth and justice.

The cost of the legal defense is staggering and exceeds means available to our family. We have exhausted all means with the original trial and need to begin the appeal process. It will be very long and costly process to go through the appellate court system. We are in need of funds to appeal the unfair conviction of Greg & Travis.

Your donation will ensure representation necessary for the appeal process. Any donation will be greatly appreciated.

Update: Words can never express how grateful we are for the support and prayers we have received thus far. I do want to provide the new website that will give a little insight on on the true Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael. Please follow our new website as we develop it with new information.

https://mcmichaeltrial.com/