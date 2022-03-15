McMichael's Appeal for Fairness and Truth

Raised:
USD $42,185
Campaign funds will be received by Leigh McMichael
First, I would like to thank you all for taking the time read our fundraiser. Greg McMichael & Travis McMichael spent many years giving back to the community they live in and in return they have been unfairly convicted of charges that do not accurately fit the incident that occurred. Greg & Travis are not the men that the media has depicted them to be. There were numerous items that could not be used during the trial that made it extremely difficult for the defense team to prove their case.
Many jurors expressed concerns about being on this high-profile case and how that could affect their families. We feel that the trial jurors were intimated by the gatherings outside of the courthouse, including armed protestors and a number of organizations that have nothing to do with truth and justice.
The cost of the legal defense is staggering and exceeds means available to our family. We have exhausted all means with the original trial and need to begin the appeal process. It will be very long and costly process to go through the appellate court system. We are in need of funds to appeal the unfair conviction of Greg & Travis.
Your donation will ensure representation necessary for the appeal process. Any donation will be greatly appreciated.
Update: Words can never express how grateful we are for the support and prayers we have received thus far. I do want to provide the new website that will give a little insight on on the true Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael. Please follow our new website as we develop it with new information.
https://mcmichaeltrial.com/
Monthly donation. Hang in there
The truth needs to come to light. Politics and other influences need to stop. Let's be honest about what really happened that day, which was to get information from a person seen at a construction site on numerous occaisions and basically chose to disarm Travis. Ahmaud had other options instead of the martyrdom option he chose.
Horrible injustice. These fine men do not deserve to be so severely punished.
I hope you are well. My thoughts remain with you through this time of trial and hope for the release of Travis and Greg
Thinking of you and your family.
Monthly donation. Hang in there
Fellow Coast Guardsman, just happened to stumble on the story on YouTube. Your family seems to have gotten caught up in something that is not justified on either side, but after reading your side of the story (and listening to the voicemail 11 days prior), it seems life sentences for all 3 men is a terrible representation of our justice system. Good luck!
Monthly donation. Good luck
Sending prayers to you and your family. These two men should be free and hopefully one day will be. Clear cut case of self-defense. No doubt about it. The judge and jury judged this case by their emotions and not the law
Hi Leigh, Continued prayers for your 2 men in GDOC, that the truth be made known and a fair judgement rendered
God bless you and your family.
May God soon answer our prayers and grant your family peace and justice.
My payers are with your family.
Monthly donation
March 15th, 2022
Words can never express how grateful we are for the support and prayers we have received thus far. I do want to provide the new website that will give a little insight on on the true Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael. Please follow our new website as we develop it with new information.
https://mcmichaeltrial.com/
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.