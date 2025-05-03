Relentless Trial but Father Endures

Conner (legal name William), Olivia, and their two boys, ages 6 and 9, urgently need your support to navigate a medical crisis. As a homeschooling family, now supporting one child’s learning challenges, they rely on Conner’s income as their sole provider.

Since age 5, when diagnosed with a brain tumor, Conner has fought hydrocephalus and slit ventricle syndrome, undergoing 15 surgeries and procedures since 2016 (13 of those since 2020) to revise his two shunts, address brain sagging, and protect cognitive function. He has also endured multiple ICU stays for intracranial pressure monitoring. These procedures forced Conner to take medical leave over a dozen times, accumulating debt and creating financial strain.

In February 2025, another surgery left Conner unable to work, his pay now severely cut. A critical surgery looms on May 9th, bringing more medical bills and lost wages. The family needs funds to cover hospital costs, lost income, household essentials, and years of medical debt. Your generosity can ease their burden, helping Conner heal and keeping his boys secure. The family is grateful for every donation and share, but above all, they cherish your prayers for Conner’s recovery and their strength to keep going. Through this trial, they trust God is in control, ever-present, and near, no matter the outcome.