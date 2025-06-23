Supporting the McLain Family

On June, 13th, Max was in a motorcycle accident. He sustained a serious concussion with a bilateral brain bleed — a traumatic brain injury. He spent three days in the ICU and is now home continuing his recovery. While he’s facing ongoing side effects from the head injury, we’re incredibly grateful he is home and expected to fully recover with time. Healing from a brain injury is a process, and it’s going to take patience and rest.

Whether you’re able to support us through donations or continued prayers, we are deeply grateful for your kindness, encouragement, and generosity during this challenging time.