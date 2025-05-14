Love & Support for the McKesey Family

**Help a Grieving Family Return Home and Heal**





Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,





We are reaching out with broken hearts on behalf of the Mckesey family a courageous family of eight originally from Montreal who moved to Tanzania in pursuit of a dream. What began as a hopeful new chapter has turned into an unimaginable tragedy. In December 2022, they suffered the devastating loss of their 2-year-old son to drowning. More recently, their newborn daughter passed away just six weeks after birth.





Now, far from familiar resources and support systems, this grieving family is facing not only profound emotional pain but also the overwhelming financial strain of navigating their losses in a foreign land.

No parent should ever have to endure the loss of a child — let alone two — and certainly not in isolation.

This fundraiser is more than just a means to cover urgent expenses. It’s a lifeline — an opportunity for us to surround this family with compassion, dignity, and hope in their darkest hour.





Your donation will go directly toward:

Funeral and memorial costs for their beloved children





Basic living expenses as they stabilize during this time of mourning

Support services to help them begin the journey toward healing





Every contribution — big or small — brings them one step closer to comfort, healing, and hope. If you’re unable to give financially, please consider sharing this page or offering a message of support. Together, we can ease their burden and honor the lives of the precious children they’ve lost.





From the depths of our hearts, thank you for standing with them.

Donate today and help them heal.

"There is no foot too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world."