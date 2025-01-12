Support the McGlasson Family Fire Recovery

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $4,686
Here is an opportunity to help support the McGlassons after losing everything in the Palisades fire. They are so humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support and so many of their friends and family have asked how they can help.
They thought it would be incredibly helpful if you would help them with essentials for themselves and their three young girls, Madeleine (6), Coco (5), and Genevieve (19 months).
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Know that they have been experiencing God's faithfulness daily as they navigate this new chapter.
Sending our love Kate - JJ
Praying for your family! Grant
Praying for your beautiful family. Received your information from a friend in Newport Beach. We are in Pittsburgh.
Sending your beautiful family much love ❤️
Sending love and prayers to you and your beautiful family
I am so sorry for your heartbreaking loss. Praying and thinking of you all! Let me know if there's anything I can do to support you and your children.
Sending love & comfort
Sending you all my love and prayers. Stay strong in the Lord!
Sending you all so much love right now!
Wishing your family as much ease as possible through this. Sending love.
May God give peace that passes understanding during this most challenging time.
We love you Kate, Ed, and the girls so much. Sending you all the biggest, warmest hugs during this unbelievably challenging time. Please know we’re thinking of you and holding you close in our hearts.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.