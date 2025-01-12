Support the McGlasson Family Fire Recovery

Campaign Image

Here is an opportunity to help support the McGlassons after losing everything in the Palisades fire.  They are so humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support and so many of their friends and family have asked how they can help.  

They thought it would be incredibly helpful if you would help them with essentials for themselves and their three young girls, Madeleine (6), Coco (5), and Genevieve (19 months).  

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.  Know that they have been experiencing God's faithfulness daily as they navigate this new chapter.  

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sending our love Kate - JJ

Eliana Robin
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Grant Knisely
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying for your family! Grant

Putter Pence Devin Vaun
$ 1000.00 USD
3 hours ago

Joy
$ 250.00 USD
6 hours ago

Praying for your beautiful family. Received your information from a friend in Newport Beach. We are in Pittsburgh.

Anonymous Giver
$ 450.00 USD
6 hours ago

Sending your beautiful family much love ❤️

Hutcheson Family
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

Elisabeth
$ 150.00 USD
14 hours ago

Sending love and prayers to you and your beautiful family

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
15 hours ago

I am so sorry for your heartbreaking loss. Praying and thinking of you all! Let me know if there's anything I can do to support you and your children.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
16 hours ago

Sending love & comfort

Eileen S
$ 250.00 USD
16 hours ago

Sending you all my love and prayers. Stay strong in the Lord!

Joanna Kone
$ 40.00 USD
17 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
18 hours ago

The Linovitz Family
$ 200.00 USD
18 hours ago

Sending you all so much love right now!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Wishing your family as much ease as possible through this. Sending love.

The Gholson Family
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

Kellie Lunsford
$ 30.00 USD
20 hours ago

May God give peace that passes understanding during this most challenging time.

Jess M
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

Erin Patrick Conner Boyd
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

We love you Kate, Ed, and the girls so much. Sending you all the biggest, warmest hugs during this unbelievably challenging time. Please know we’re thinking of you and holding you close in our hearts.

Bronte Dardashty
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

