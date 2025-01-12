Support the McGlasson Family Fire Recovery

Here is an opportunity to help support the McGlassons after losing everything in the Palisades fire. They are so humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support and so many of their friends and family have asked how they can help.

They thought it would be incredibly helpful if you would help them with essentials for themselves and their three young girls, Madeleine (6), Coco (5), and Genevieve (19 months).



Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Know that they have been experiencing God's faithfulness daily as they navigate this new chapter.