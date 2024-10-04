Supplies to Asheville & support of displaced

Goal:
For newcomers to the site. Early in the week, in an attempt to get some supplies to the region while awaiting the arrival of the larger charities, we loaded up with water, bleach, camping stoves, fuel, bedding, etc. and set-out for Asheville. During this trip, we found that while Asheville suffered horrible damage, the damage to the two nearby towns of Chimney Rock and Swannanoa were even more severe.
Subsequent to our trip, one of our donors discovered a Swannanoa family, the Dixons, which includes several handicapped individuals, that had lost both their home and handicapped van and had to be rescued by boat. They have been evacuated to the Fairfield Inn in Winston Salem. They have lost everything, and we have been attempting to cover their lodging expenses through Sunday. While we may not make the entire amount, we can certainly help. Thank you all for helping, particularly those that circled back and made a second donation!!!
October 4th, 2024
All,
Thank you to all who have given, particularly the "double dippers" that came back and gave a second time. We haven't yet made our new goal, but we will be able to make a significant contribution today of $2,000 to cover some of the lodging fees for the Dixon family. (see pic of two of the handicapped family members attached) Please use your social media skills to pass around the GiveSendGo link for the campaign to others that may be able to give.
Thanks again.
October 3rd, 2024
I'm recruiting some new contributors for this campaign, because this aspect is going to be more expensive than our original target (from which we have ~$1,000 remaining). In this case we can help one specific family we know is in need. Including care for their handicapped (not shown in this photo), they will have racked up a bill in excess of $4,200 by Monday for lodging at the Fairfield Inn in Winston-Salem. More details to come...
October 3rd, 2024
All,
I'm here, hat-in-hand, asking for more donations to support some temporary lodging for a displaced family with handicapped individuals from Swannanoa valley. For those of you that may not have heard, Swannanoa and the surrounding valley were as heavily damaged as Ashville, possibly worse, and many perished.
Without additional funding from Congress, FEMA will not be helping any of these victims to any extent with the current limit set at $750.00 due to expenditures earlier in the year for immigrant spending unrelated to natural disasters. As a result, much of this recovery will be up to private individuals. I've attached a pic of a rescue team paddling down the Swannanoa River. (photo by @newsobserver photojournalist Travis Long)
October 3rd, 2024
We had heard things were bad in Spruce Pine, and intentionally routed our trip to Asheville through there. However, when we arrived, everything looked fairly normal, (other than lack of power) from our vantage point on Hwy 19E, so we proceeded on to Asheville. Now I'm seeing all kinds of posts and videos indicating we were quite wrong, and I'm feeling remorse for not looking more closely. I will never do another mission like this without a co-pilot. In this case my friend Thomas went along, but he was in a separate vehicle. One really needs at least two people in each vehicle, one to drive and the other to manage navigation and communication.
October 3rd, 2024
While there are a lot of destroyed roads, we only went through one bad wash-out spot.
October 3rd, 2024
Sleeping bags, camp stoves, Emergency flashlights, lighters.
October 3rd, 2024
Brown Boxes are the water. White boxes are the bleach. Green bags are propane
October 2nd, 2024
All, this is my first experience with GiveSendGo, so in the for of the event, I've been editing the main page rather than posting through the update mechanism, so for previous updates, please check the main page. As soon as I get the receipts together, I'll post here, along with a few pics I have of the gear we purchased.
Thank you all for your support!
7:40 AM Wednesday update. Mission successful, arrived home about 11:00 PM on Tuesday. Getting into Asheville from the north was slow-going. We made it to Boone without issue, and the area from Blowing Rock and 321 south had little damage, but all secondary roads east of 321 were blocked by powerline repairs. We found 221 out of Blowing Rock to be heavily damaged, but untouched by repair crews, so by driving over downed lines, etc. we were able to get through. Grandfather Mountain entrance covered with debris. We traveled through Spruce Pines (home of internationally important quartz mining (https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2024/10/01/hurricane-helenes-devastation-in-north-carolina-could-disrupt-the-worlds-semiconductor-industry-heres-why/). Bridges and roadways we saw were intact. However, there was little or no power or cell phone access. We took 19E west, and it was really the tale of two scenarios. Most of the area looked like it had been hit with a severe thunderstorm. However, every single river, creek, ditch, or low place looked apocalyptic, with tons of gigantic debris strewn all along the sides, including everything from entire semi-truck trailers on down, which had been swept up in the raging water. 19E led us to I-26 S, which while reported closed, we found to be open (which was fortunate because there are few other backroads from the north. We cruised the rest of the way into Asheville without issue. However, by now we had burned most of the day. It was 5:00ish by the time we got to downtown Asheville. All our friends/acquaintances reported-in safe and not in need at the moment so we found the Asheville Fire Dept and dropped off about half the water there. One fireman was elated to receive a stove and propane canisters from us, as he had not had a hot meal at home since the storm. On the advice of both the FD and local residents, we took the predominance of our supplies to a charity known as "Beloved Asheville". That was quite a scene. Vehicles everywhere, both picking-up and dropping-off. Long line for pickups, short-line (fortunately) for drop-offs. Very much a scene of organized chaos.
The scene of both the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers were what I previously described but worse. There were people lined-up on bridges just surveying the massive amounts of damage and debris. I had planned to stop and take pictures, but by this time it was about 6:30, fatigue was setting-in and I wasn't yet sure how hard it would be to get out, with spending the night not an appetizing option. I figured the news media would do a better job of capturing the images than I. One comment is that it is not just a question of power lines being down, but a every point power lines cross a river, creek, or low point, both the lines and the poles have been wiped-out for an area several times wider than whatever the normal river body was. Repairing this will take time, effort, and large crews, not just three guys in a single power company truck.
Today I'll add up what was spent, and see if there is need for another run or something specific, otherwise we'll donate to Samaritan's Purse, which is located out of Boone, and is very close to what is transpiring.
Thanks again to everyone for their generosity!
11:50 PM Monday update. Arrived just west of Wilkesboro without issue. Stopped for the night.....
6:30 PM Monday update: Have the water & bleach loaded. Was able to get boxes from Food Lion with qty 3 one gallon bottles per box. Cleaned them out with 35 boxes, and twelve gallons of bleach. Loading the ham radios and personal gear then I'm off....
3:00 PM Monday update: FEMA has not shown up yet. Red Cross not there yet. We will be there, God willing, if we can make it through. Thank you to everyone that has donated. I'll keep updating as I can.
Folks, I know of some people in Asheville that have survived but are stranded with no dwelling, using borrowed tent and sleeping bags. I haven't been able to get in touch with others that I know in Asheville. I'm a ham radio operator and have some extra equipment. I also have a friend with a small tractor. I'm planning on loading up my truck and we're heading-up to Asheville to see how we can help. I hope to evacuate my friend and their family, but if I can't find them, or get to them, I'll just give what we bring to others that need it. It is really bad up there. I started this GiveSendGo for those that want to contribute.
