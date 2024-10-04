Supplies to Asheville & support of displaced

8:35 AM Friday

For newcomers to the site. Early in the week, in an attempt to get some supplies to the region while awaiting the arrival of the larger charities, we loaded up with water, bleach, camping stoves, fuel, bedding, etc. and set-out for Asheville. During this trip, we found that while Asheville suffered horrible damage, the damage to the two nearby towns of Chimney Rock and Swannanoa were even more severe.

Subsequent to our trip, one of our donors discovered a Swannanoa family, the Dixons, which includes several handicapped individuals, that had lost both their home and handicapped van and had to be rescued by boat. They have been evacuated to the Fairfield Inn in Winston Salem. They have lost everything, and we have been attempting to cover their lodging expenses through Sunday. While we may not make the entire amount, we can certainly help. Thank you all for helping, particularly those that circled back and made a second donation!!!



