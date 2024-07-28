Support for the May Family

Goal:
USD $80,000
Raised:
USD $75,094
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer May
"For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, says the LORD,
plans for your welfare, not for woe! Plans to give you a future full of hope.."
Jeremiah 29:11
We are starting this campaign to support the May family both spiritually and financially as Darrin fights the biggest battle of his life.
On July 17th, 2024, after going to the hospital for what they assumed would be a minor stomach illness that Darrin had been dealing with for less than 24 hours, the May family received the devastating news that no family should ever have to hear: Darrin, at only 39 years old, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. The news was shocking. Darrin had zero symptoms until the day before his diagnosis, and has always been in near perfect health.
The first thing the May's did was reach out and ask for prayers from family, friends, and loved ones. Those who know them know that their faith in God is the most important part of their lives. Both Darrin and Jennifer knew that the most important part of this battle was going to be gathering a spiritual army behind them to cover them with prayer. So we ask that each of you reading this campaign first and foremost will stop right now and ask Jesus for complete and total healing for Darrin. Our God works miracles every day, so please pray daily with us for peace, strength, and perseverance for the May family, and that God's will be done in each step of this journey. As we say in the Catholic faith: Jesus, we trust in you.
While prayer is the single most important component of this fight, the May family needs more than our prayers right now.
Shortly after we learned of Darrin's diagnosis, the May's quietly revealed that Darrin had been laid off from his job earlier in the month. Darrin is the sole earner for their family. Jennifer has been home raising their SEVEN beautiful children, the youngest just 11 months old, for the last 15 years. With no current income, and after a few difficult years, their financial situation is dire. No family should have to face a cancer diagnosis, but to face a fight like this AND have to worry about things like losing your home, how you are going to feed your children, and how you are going to afford all the unexpected bills that come from a major medical diagnosis - that is too much for anyone to have to bear.
So let's show the May family that they are not in this fight alone. Please help us raise money that won't just help Darrin heal, but will help this beautiful, faithful, amazing family, survive and thrive! Few families are as deserving of this kind of help. Darrin and Jennifer are living of examples of faith, love, humility, and service. They are raising seven of the most incredible children you could ever meet. They live humbly, and they share their time, their talents, and their treasures whenever they see a need in others. They are the best friends you could ever ask for, the kind of family you strive to be like, and a true light for Jesus in this world.
Please give what you can, when you can, and as often as you can. Your generosity will help get the May's through this horrible bump in the road. God works through each of us. Let us now be the light of Christ for Darrin, Jennifer and their children. Let's show them they are not alone. Let's show them how loved they are!
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may God bless each of you.
I hope this helps!!!!!!!!!!
We are praying for all of you and specifically for complete and total healing for Darrin. Thank you for being incredible witnesses to Faith and trust in the Lord.
We are praying for you every day! May Jesus pour His endless Mercy upon you on this journey!
I hope this helps!!!!!!!!!!
We are praying for you every day! May Jesus pour His endless Mercy upon you on this journey!
I hope this helps!!!!!!!!!!
Keeping your family in my prayers.
We are praying for you every day! May Jesus pour His endless Mercy upon you on this journey!
July 28th, 2024
Dearest Supporters,
There are not enough words in the English language to express our gratitude for the love and support you have shown the May family this past week. Friends, family, and strangers alike have come together to show the May's that they are loved, and it has been incredible to witness. Your prayers have provided the family with hope during this trying time. The money we have raised - over 50 THOUSAND DOLLARS (!!!) will immediately provide for the critical needs of the family - paying the mortgage, offsetting monthly bills, and assisting with daily financial needs that come with raising such a beautiful family. With no life insurance and a very limited savings, the money we raise here is truly going to make a difference in the lives of Darrin, Jennifer, and the children. THANK YOU!
We have increased our goal amount to $75,00 with the hope that we might be able to continue to meet the ongoing needs of the family until Darrin is fully healed, and then provide a little more to help them get back on their feet! God has shown that He works mightily through those that are His, and we are confident in His provision for the May family during this trial. Please continue to share this campaign with your friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, and anywhere else you are moved to do so. Every share averages $35 in additional donations for the family, and allows us to reach more people who might commit to praying for Darrin's total and complete healing.
The family has asked for some specific prayers over the next few weeks - in charity, please join us in praying for the following:
1. Prayers for a positive outcome for an upcoming liver biopsy and MRI
2. Prayers for the spreading of the cancer to stop completely
3. Prayers for God to lead the doctors and medical team in Darrin's care
4. Prayers for the hearts of the May children (and Mom & Dad too) to maintain peace with no anxiety
5. Prayers for the complete and total healing of Darrin from the cancer that is in his body
On behalf of the May family, thank you again from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love and support you have shown. We are humbled and in awe of what God, and all of you, are doing!
God bless each of you.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.