Support for the May Family

"For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, says the LORD,

plans for your welfare, not for woe! Plans to give you a future full of hope.."

Jeremiah 29:11

We are starting this campaign to support the May family both spiritually and financially as Darrin fights the biggest battle of his life.

On July 17th, 2024, after going to the hospital for what they assumed would be a minor stomach illness that Darrin had been dealing with for less than 24 hours, the May family received the devastating news that no family should ever have to hear: Darrin, at only 39 years old, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. The news was shocking. Darrin had zero symptoms until the day before his diagnosis, and has always been in near perfect health.

The first thing the May's did was reach out and ask for prayers from family, friends, and loved ones. Those who know them know that their faith in God is the most important part of their lives. Both Darrin and Jennifer knew that the most important part of this battle was going to be gathering a spiritual army behind them to cover them with prayer. So we ask that each of you reading this campaign first and foremost will stop right now and ask Jesus for complete and total healing for Darrin. Our God works miracles every day, so please pray daily with us for peace, strength, and perseverance for the May family, and that God's will be done in each step of this journey. As we say in the Catholic faith: Jesus, we trust in you.

While prayer is the single most important component of this fight, the May family needs more than our prayers right now.

Shortly after we learned of Darrin's diagnosis, the May's quietly revealed that Darrin had been laid off from his job earlier in the month. Darrin is the sole earner for their family. Jennifer has been home raising their SEVEN beautiful children, the youngest just 11 months old, for the last 15 years. With no current income, and after a few difficult years, their financial situation is dire. No family should have to face a cancer diagnosis, but to face a fight like this AND have to worry about things like losing your home, how you are going to feed your children, and how you are going to afford all the unexpected bills that come from a major medical diagnosis - that is too much for anyone to have to bear.

So let's show the May family that they are not in this fight alone. Please help us raise money that won't just help Darrin heal, but will help this beautiful, faithful, amazing family, survive and thrive! Few families are as deserving of this kind of help. Darrin and Jennifer are living of examples of faith, love, humility, and service. They are raising seven of the most incredible children you could ever meet. They live humbly, and they share their time, their talents, and their treasures whenever they see a need in others. They are the best friends you could ever ask for, the kind of family you strive to be like, and a true light for Jesus in this world.

Please give what you can, when you can, and as often as you can. Your generosity will help get the May's through this horrible bump in the road. God works through each of us. Let us now be the light of Christ for Darrin, Jennifer and their children. Let's show them they are not alone. Let's show them how loved they are!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may God bless each of you.