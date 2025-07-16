Maximus in China!

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $635
Campaign funds will be received by Maximus Ross
I’ve been fascinated with China for a very long time. I’ve studied Mandarin independently for three years and grown a love for the culture. Soon, I’ll have an amazing opportunity to stay in Xi’An China on an internship with an AG organization. Although I won’t be involved in ministry directly, all my work there will be going towards a good cause. Any support you are willing to give is greatly appreciated!
May the Lord bless you as you continue to use your talents for His glory!
What an adventure you are on! God will bless the work of your hands, as you follow Him, have a wonderful time!
Praying for you, Maximus. May it be a first step in discovering God’s wonderful and unique plan for your life.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.