Maximus in China!

I’ve been fascinated with China for a very long time. I’ve studied Mandarin independently for three years and grown a love for the culture. Soon, I’ll have an amazing opportunity to stay in Xi’An China on an internship with an AG organization. Although I won’t be involved in ministry directly, all my work there will be going towards a good cause. Any support you are willing to give is greatly appreciated!

Recent Donations
Chris G
$ 200.00 USD
8 hours ago

anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
17 hours ago

May the Lord bless you as you continue to use your talents for His glory!

Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 USD
1 day ago

DeVaughn Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

What an adventure you are on! God will bless the work of your hands, as you follow Him, have a wonderful time!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Jason McClaflin
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you, Maximus. May it be a first step in discovering God’s wonderful and unique plan for your life.

