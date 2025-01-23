Mav's Deaf Advocacy

Hi, this is my latest fundraiser.

This year I will focus more on advocacy for the Deaf, and a little less on skills training. The end goal will be the same as always, to reduce Deaf unemployment and bridge the gap between the Deaf and hearing communities.

If you were on social media the last two weeks, you may have seen the attacks on the ASL and the Deaf community. I will address this soon both on this page and on my X account.

please Check back as I will have more information on my plans, soon.





Thank you.