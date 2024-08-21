Car for Matthew Aaron

My full-time, mobile, missionary work began in March of 2020. No sign of slow down. God continues to bring people along who need to hear the gospel or just need to know that Jesus loves them. I began my traveling journey in a 2016 Kia Forte, transitioned to an RV and then to airplanes, loaner cars and rental vehicles through Lyft/Uber. I will be honest. It has been rough, but God is faithful and people matter. I pressed on ahead. After two years without a car, it is time to return to the world of motor vehiculation. A gracious supporter has stepped up with a sizable donation, but has asked that I get some matching funds in order to get a little newer and more reliable car to get me back out on the road. As always, any amount helps and I am thankful for your support. If you believe in me and the mission set before me, I would appreciate your help. If you don't feel led to donate, I would appreciate your prayer as buying a car is a huge step and a stressful process. Matthew Aaron.