Supporting Matthew and Jade

On the evening of November 5th, our small community in Rumford Corner experienced a real life nightmare. I will not speak on specific details on the event. However Matthew and Jade have gone through the unimaginable. We are so thankful they lived through this. Their home was set on fire, with their beautiful pets inside.

Let’s come together as a community to support them! I would like to raise funds for them to use for whatever they may need during this difficult time. They have experienced a trauma most of us will never encounter.

Matthew and Jade are a vital part of the farming community in Maine. Let’s show them how much we support them!