Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting Matthew and Jade

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $25,363

Campaign created by Lauren Dighton

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Thurston

Supporting Matthew and Jade

On the evening of November 5th, our small community in Rumford Corner experienced a real life nightmare. I will not speak on specific details on the event. However Matthew and Jade have gone through the unimaginable. We are so thankful they lived through this. Their home was set on fire, with their beautiful pets inside. 

Let’s come together as a community to support them! I would like to raise funds for them to use for whatever they may need during this difficult time. They have experienced a trauma most of us will never encounter. 

Matthew and Jade are a vital part of the farming community in Maine. Let’s show them how much we support them! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anne-Marie
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Cory Stearns
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Howie Family
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Stokes
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Godspeed to overcoming.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry for the loss of your beloved pets and home. Grateful you were spared. And grateful for your farm; we get to sample the meat when we're in Bethel for the summer and fall.

The Connolly Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you strength and prayers from members of the Blue Heron family. Xo

Mark and Sue Damron
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Well wishes from Andover

The Gavett Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary-Tom McDonald
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Take care and best wishes for your future. Mary & Tom. 5 east Bethel

Beeson Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you all!

The Desloge Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are thinking of you and sending support from the Blue Heron community!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Matt Sellers
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Cooper
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sarah Southam
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 43.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So very sorry to hear. Thinking of you 💕

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo