Supporting Matthew and Jade

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $25,363
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Thurston
On the evening of November 5th, our small community in Rumford Corner experienced a real life nightmare. I will not speak on specific details on the event. However Matthew and Jade have gone through the unimaginable. We are so thankful they lived through this. Their home was set on fire, with their beautiful pets inside.
Let’s come together as a community to support them! I would like to raise funds for them to use for whatever they may need during this difficult time. They have experienced a trauma most of us will never encounter.
Matthew and Jade are a vital part of the farming community in Maine. Let’s show them how much we support them!
Godspeed to overcoming.
Sorry for the loss of your beloved pets and home. Grateful you were spared. And grateful for your farm; we get to sample the meat when we're in Bethel for the summer and fall.
Sending you strength and prayers from members of the Blue Heron family. Xo
Well wishes from Andover
Take care and best wishes for your future. Mary & Tom. 5 east Bethel
Thinking of you all!
We are thinking of you and sending support from the Blue Heron community!
So very sorry to hear. Thinking of you 💕
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.