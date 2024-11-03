Supporting the Fuller Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,655
Campaign funds will be received by Natalie Fuller
Matthew and Natalie Fuller are a couple in their twenties who have an almost two year old son as well as baby two due next spring. Last week, Matthew was unexpectedly diagnosed with a 5.7cm mass in his brain which will need surgery to remove immediately. We are creating a campaign to raise funds which will alleviate the financial burdens that they will incur between neurosurgery, missing work, lodging, travel expenses, food expenses, etc. Whether you are able to contribute financially or by sharing with your family and friends, we appreciate your support in assisting them during this challenging time!
God Bless you Mathew!!
Praying!!
We love y’all and are praying for complete healing!
Sending you love, healing and resilience! Matthew, we’ve never met (yet!) - but if you’re anything like my Martin family you will come through this stronger than ever before! Love to you all. X
Love and prayers from the Baggs/Manders Family
Your entire community is praying with you, and believing God for Matthew’s complete and total recovery.
For ma brotha
Praying for complete healing.
Our prayers for complete healing are with you. May God bless you and your precious family.
We love you both and are praying for you every day!
Love and prayers
Praying for y’all !
Praying for your family and a successful surgery.
Prayers for total and complete healing.
