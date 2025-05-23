Campaign Image

On September 20th, 2025, Matthew and Alyssa will be joined to one another in marriage. Your generous contributions, big or small, will go to their honeymoon fund or serve as a heartfelt gift to support their new life together. Every dollar is a blessing and will be received with the utmost thanksgiving. 

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Blessings from a friend-of-a-friend in Seattle!

Tyler Cox
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Stephen Wolfe
1 month ago

Brian Golz
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Congratulations! May God bless your marriage.

Jason Sixsmith
1 month ago

You’re doing good work for Christ’s kingdom.

Brad Denton
1 month ago

GOGCM, happy to help a seminarian with a bright future. Hope to shake hands some day.

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Monte and Mandy Corley
1 month ago

Praising the Lord for raising up young men such as yourself who are leading the next generation for Christ. You have been such an encouragement to follow. May God bless you and your bride!

David Wayne
1 month ago

Have a wonderful wedding man. WAGMI

rubati
1 month ago

May the Lord, guide, bless, and direct your marriage for His glory.

