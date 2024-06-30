Support Fund for Navy Intel Vet Matthew da Silva

My husband Matthew da Silva is a J6 defendant. He was arrested 14 July 2021, and subsequently lost his job. We have mostly been able to keep up with bills but legal fees are now mounting.



Currently, the trial is scheduled in July. We estimate our fees and court costs at $63,000. My husband turned 51 this year and has no retirement or pension left from which to draw funds.



Since meeting him in college in Japan thirty years ago, I have never ceased to be amazed by his caring nature. In response to 911, he enlisted in the Navy at 30 years of age and served as a Mandarin and Japanese linguist for 12 years. He received a Joint Service Commendation from the NSA, but my favorite award was the command coin received after using his T-shirt to make a tourniquet for a child with an arterial cut in his foot. My husband was just walking to his car on his way to the airport, and he saw the commotion, the blood, and the crying child, and he stepped in to help. He always steps in to help. He is the most selfless person I know.



We would be very grateful for any assistance you could give. Please keep us in your prayers.

