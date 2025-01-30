Matt Miller J6 Time to Rebuild

At only 21 years old, part of some of the youngest J’6ers prosecuted, I wanted to stand up and make my voice heard along with 1000’s of others that day. Sadly that one event turned my whole life around, and I have to look at it as a brand new start.

I have finally been freed from the grip of our government! After a 33 month incarceration, 6 months in a halfway house, and months of probation, it is all finally over…

At least that part.

My story is like many others that suffered through these events. I was terminated from a great job that I had worked hard to get, lost many great relationships, and after finally getting my life together, I was forced to hit the reset button. I believe that none of us will ever forget the struggles, loneliness, abuse, and continuous fighting that it took to make it to the next day while incarcerated. We saw horrible things while traveling through the prison system. Drug abuse, stabbings, real racism, and inmates abused and mistreated by facilities and workers. I thank god everyday that I am no longer trapped within that system. Luckily when Donald Trump pardoned us all, myself and many others finally started to see the beautiful light at the end of the tunnel.

Today I continue to build my life back up to what it was. I am currently trying to save as much as possible to try come back from the lost funds during my 4 year battle, and fulfill my dream to move down to Tennessee, a much better option than Baltimore, Maryland. I am continuing to recover from the costs of legal fees, fines/restitution, and bills I desperately tried to keep up with while fighting my battle. The world is much different than it was 4 years ago, and I see myself struggling much more than I did, but I believe that will change and things will truly turn around for the better!

I have always hated asking for help. I continuously denied tons of people reaching out of their offers to send books, money, or supplies during the time I was incarcerated, as I knew there was others among us that probably needed it much more than myself did.

As I continue to get back up on my feet, I realized that it is much harder than I thought to survive without accepting the help that people want to give you. My cellmate(a successful businessman) had to explain to me that it is okay to accept help, especially when people want to help you! I was raised to give the shirt off my back, and lend a helping hand when we needed, but I would always deny the help I was offered, thinking that I could do it myself, or didn’t wanna seem weak in doing so.

I thank you for reading my story, and hope I can encourage others to stand up for what they believe in, and not be afraid to ask for help to return to the simple and beautiful life that they once had. God Bless!







