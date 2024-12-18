Support for the Bryant Family

Support the Bryant Family at the Fighting Falcons FC Alumni Soccer Match!

Our Fighting Falcons FC team is coming together once again to support the Bryant family during this challenging time. Last year, with the incredible generosity of our community, we raised $15,000 to help Matt and his family explore alternate medical treatments. This year, we're aiming even higher!

Matt was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia (FTD) two years ago, which led to his stepping down from his cherished role as Dean of Admissions at Mooresville Christian Academy. Through this fundraiser, we hope to provide the Bryant family with the financial means to pursue additional treatments and therapies for Matt.

Matt has always been more than a coach, colleague, or friend—he’s been a cornerstone of this community. I’ll never forget how Matt and his family invited my son and me over for Father’s Day dinner the year after I lost my dad. That simple act of kindness meant the world to me and is just one example of how he’s impacted so many of us. Over the years, our families grew closer through soccer, meals, and countless moments of connection.

Now, it’s our turn to rally around Matt, Monica, and their six wonderful kids.

Join us for the Alumni Soccer Match:

🗓 Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

📍 Location: 10th Street Sports Center

⏰ Doors Open: 4:00 PM

🎟 Admission: FREE

We’re setting a big goal this year: let’s break the gym attendance record! Whether you can donate, attend, or simply share this fundraiser on social media, your support makes all the difference.

Together, we can give the Bryants hope, help, and love. Let’s show them how much this community cares!

Thank you for your generosity and encouragement—we can’t wait to see you on the 28th!



