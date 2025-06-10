Support Matthew Mastronardi

I am a high school Spanish teacher and I am losing my job after reading aloud a passage from To Kill a Mockingbird that included the N-word. This incident happened after I overheard a conversation where students were discussing that they had to skip over the word while assigned to read the book in their English class. I expressed my disagreement that they had to do this because it takes away from the historical context of the book and it undermines the author’s intent. Furthermore, you miss out on confronting history head on. Students miss a valuable lesson when they are forced to skip over certain aspects of history even if it’s uncomfortable.

I was then asked what I would do if I had to read the book. I replied “If I were reading the book, I would read every word.” Within a few seconds a student handed me the book and challenged me to read the passage openly and so I did. I was put on the spot with the entire class watching me having heard what I just said- I had to show them they don’t have to fear reading a book. I read the passage and tried to make it a teaching moment about historical context and intent, and that reading a word from a book doesn’t make you a racist and you are free to read and engage with the text honestly. I also said that nobody should ever use that word in a discriminatory manner.





About a week later, I was informed I would not be coming back. My contract would not be renewed. I’ve been left to advocate for myself as the union has told me there’s nothing they can do for me. I think it’s a shame teachers in this country get punished for telling their students the truth. Prior to this I’ve NEVER had a single discipline issue or official complaint against me and I’ve passed every teaching evaluation.

I am married and have three beautiful young children. The money raised will support us through this transition period and my plan is to make a large donation to support educational efforts that prioritize free speech as well. I hope you’ll consider donating to this cause. Thank you.