Supporting the Masse family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,700
Campaign funds will be received by HEIDI FAULKNER
Tessa was the love of our lives, and she brought so much joy to everyone. We know she is now healed and whole with Jesus, and we take comfort in knowing we will see her again. The Masse family has fought so hard for Tessa, and they could now use our financial help and support during this time.
Matthew 5:8-Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.
We continue to pray for all of you that our Lord will give you His comfort.
Praying for you all during this difficult time.
We continue to pray for comfort and peace for your family, Julie.
So sorry for your loss of such a beautiful precious little girl Tessa! May your memories help heal you all and make your loss a little easier as times goes on.
They are rejoicing in heaven together!
We are lifting your family up in our prayers during this difficult time. We also pray you all find peace, comfort, and joy knowing she is in the hands of God the Almighty Father.
Tessa’s smile and joyful energy will always be present in the hallways of Line.
So sorry for this heartbreaking loss.
thinking of you
I will never forget Tessa and how much joy she brought me. Much love to the family.
