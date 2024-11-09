Supporting the Masse family

Campaign Image

Tessa was the love of our lives, and she brought so much joy to everyone. We know she is now healed and whole with Jesus, and we take comfort in knowing we will see her again.  The Masse family has fought so hard for Tessa, and they could now use our financial help and support during this time.

Matthew 5:8-Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. 


Recent Donations
Steve and Anne
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

We continue to pray for all of you that our Lord will give you His comfort.

Bamfords
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We continue to pray for comfort and peace for your family, Julie.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss of such a beautiful precious little girl Tessa! May your memories help heal you all and make your loss a little easier as times goes on.

Jean Frewin and Mary P
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

They are rejoicing in heaven together!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We are lifting your family up in our prayers during this difficult time. We also pray you all find peace, comfort, and joy knowing she is in the hands of God the Almighty Father.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Samantha Thibodeau
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Christie Steinbock
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Jodi Furlong
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tessa’s smile and joyful energy will always be present in the hallways of Line.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Landry Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for this heartbreaking loss.

brooke bedard
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

thinking of you

Sarah
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Trevor Mcdevitt
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Daneane Neyer
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I will never forget Tessa and how much joy she brought me. Much love to the family.

