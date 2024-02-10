Supporting the Mason Family

Celebrating Another Year with Jeff Mason!

Today (June 17th) is our dad’s birthday! When Jeff was diagnosed with Extensive Small Cell Lung Cancer in July 2023, it rocked our family’s world. The doctor’s words, the prognosis, and the aggressiveness and severity of this cancer were all terrifying. None of us knew how much time we had left with him after that very first treatment. But now here we are, celebrating another year of his life, and celebrating nearly TWO years of treatment! We see now more than ever that time is a precious gift, and we are so thankful to the Lord for every minute of it. Even though the treatments are difficult and have been physically tough to go through, the cancer has remained stable in every scan in the last year. This cancer commonly spreads quickly and aggressively to other areas of the body, so having no cancer growth in the last year is evidence of God’s loving and mighty hand at work. Dad has told his doctor more than once, “Even if it’s bad news, Praise God and I am blessed!” He IS good, powerful, and kind no matter what. We give him ALL the glory today!





We have no doubt that the Lord has used our dad’s clinical trial to extend his life. God has heard every prayer that has been lifted up for him (and we know there have been so many!) And to those who have given to this fundraiser - God has used your generosity to make these treatments possible for over a year. We truly can’t thank you enough!





Dad is going to continue his immunotherapy every three weeks, his brain MRI’s and Chest CT scans to monitor the cancer, and anything else his doctor recommends moving forward. As our dad has been fighting his battle, our mom, Michelle, has been going through her own. She has been through multiple surgeries, treatments, and more doctor visits than we can count to try to figure out what has been causing the severe pain in her foot. In July, she is having a major reconstruction surgery on her foot to hopefully fix the issues. We are praying that this surgery will be successful and will finally alleviate her constant pain. We cherish your prayers for both of our parents as they walk through these treatments and procedures together. Medical bills have been a constant for our parents the last few years, but we have seen the Lord provide in so many ways. If you feel led to give towards their upcoming medical expenses to alleviate the financial burden, we would really appreciate it. It takes a village and we are so thankful you’re part of ours. We will continue to update people on their health going forward, and we appreciate your care for them in this season!





In Christ,





The Mason Kids

Breanna and Brandon