Supporting Mason’s Leukemia relapse

Mason was originally diagnosed with B Cell Leukemia back in March of 2020. He was in the hospital the week of the Covid lockdowns. He had a long battle and was not in remission after his first 2 stages of chemo. He was referred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was added to a drug trial for Car-T therapy and after 6 weeks he was declared cancer free. On his 3.5 yr checkup he relapsed and is back fighting his leukemia again. He is scheduled for another trial again of Car-T. This time it will be a little bit different and he could possibly go inpatient at CHOP. Hopefully he doesn’t. He would like to buy a gaming laptop to help occupy his time. Any donation is greatly appreciated to help him reach his goal. Thank you for your support.