Supporting Mason’s Leukemia relapse

Goal:
USD $3,300
Raised:
USD $770
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Doyle
Mason was originally diagnosed with B Cell Leukemia back in March of 2020. He was in the hospital the week of the Covid lockdowns. He had a long battle and was not in remission after his first 2 stages of chemo. He was referred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was added to a drug trial for Car-T therapy and after 6 weeks he was declared cancer free. On his 3.5 yr checkup he relapsed and is back fighting his leukemia again. He is scheduled for another trial again of Car-T. This time it will be a little bit different and he could possibly go inpatient at CHOP. Hopefully he doesn’t. He would like to buy a gaming laptop to help occupy his time. Any donation is greatly appreciated to help him reach his goal. Thank you for your support.
Praying so hard for him. So grateful he is on the upswing!
Sending prayers and love!
Keep your chin up! You got this! Uncle Steve is looking out for you. Love you!
Sending prayers and positivity your way. Stay strong.
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Keeping you and your family in our thoughts.
The Lauersdorf family is sending thoughts and prayers your way.
Mason you are such a resilient young Man, and you have a whole team behind you praying for the quickest fight and recovery. Rob and Linda we will be praying for Mason, your strength and ability to juggle it all.
Keeping you and your family in our thoughts. Get well and stay strong.
Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Mason and your family.
Good luck Mason. Love you.
October 30th, 2024
Hi all,
Mason went for his 3 month bone marrow biopsy on Monday. We haven’t heard back from it yet but it looks like he is still in remission from his bloodwork. So we are going to keep his givesendgo active for one last week in case anyone wanted to still donate to him. We thank everyone for all of your support. He is a fighter and is planning his next tattoo to celebrate his second victory over his leukemia disease. We pray this is the last time he has to go through this treatment. As he gets older it gets harder and harder and takes a bigger toll on his body. For instance the surgical team couldn’t get his lumbar puncture this time due to all the scar tissue he has in the spot where they test from all of his previous tests. Thanks again everyone for all your support and prayers.
August 15th, 2024
He is feeling pretty good. He has developed some achyness this week which could be a side effect of the CD22 T cell therapy. Hopefully this doesn’t develop into a fever that will send him inpatient. His hemoglobin counts are rebounding. It was 12.1 today up from 10.9 on Tuesday. His hemoglobin is usually at 14-15, so as big improvement. With this he doesn’t get winded as fast since his blood is actually able to do its job and deliver the oxygen to his body. Monday is a day of antibodies being infused into him since the treatment destroys all of the cells that create the bodies own supply of antibodies. Then Tuesday is his bone marrow biopsy to confirm the cancer is gone. He is a little worried about those test results. He wants all of this to be over. Again! He will need monthly infusion of these antibodies so that he can fight off infections in the future. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.
June 27th, 2024
We just found out that we may be responsible for some of the costs for staying local to CHOP. They are getting us an apartment but the daily cost for the apartment are going to be higher than the allowed budget. Some of this could help pay for those additional costs. Thanks again for supporting Mason as work to get him well and into remission again.
