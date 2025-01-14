Campaign Image

Supporting the Mason and Harsh Families

 USD $295

Campaign created by Ashley Edleman

Briana, along with her sister Kelly, and Kelly’s two daughters were in a serious car accident on Friday, January 10th, while heading to the farm show. A tanker truck appeared out of no where and they were the first ones to run into the truck. All of them have extensive injures, while two remain in the hospital for an undetermined amount of time. We would love to be able to bless them with a monetary gift for various things that come up, so that all they need to focus on is healing their bodies. We are so grateful for any amount you feel you can contribute. The money will be for bills, food, gas, and anything else that may come up along the way. We also ask for continued prayers during this most impossible situation. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for healing, strength, wisdom and that you know Jesus cares because ppl show His love to you all!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

Alexis H
$ 20.00 USD
5 hours ago

Sending love and positive vibes your way

Victoria Martin
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Praying for strength and healing for you all!

Allen
$ 40.00 USD
7 hours ago

Adrienne
$ 20.00 USD
7 hours ago

Know that people care.

A believer
$ 10.00 USD
8 hours ago

Melissa
$ 20.00 USD
9 hours ago

Sending thoughts and prayers!

