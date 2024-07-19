Medical Bill Assistance: The Mason Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $3,990
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Mason
In 2016, Mary was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease.
Matt and Mary have been struggling to pay medical bills that have accumulated since then, and new words have entered the discussion - pain management, durable medical equipment, handicap accessibility for the home, palliative care, and hospice.
As of August 2024, Mary started hospice care. During August to October, we kept her as comfortable as possible at home which was her wish. My beloved wife, Mary, passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning of October 16, 2024.
The financial situation has compounded and has now become a choice between these new words, or meeting daily and monthly needs such as groceries, medications and house payments.
This campaign is designed to pay off the current outstanding medical bills, and enable Matt to provide the remaining necessities to care for Mary at home with the assistance of their 2 daughters. It is hoped that Mary can spend her remainder surrounded by those who love her. Your gift will allow Matt to remain by her side, keep the lights on, and pay the mortgage.
Note: While there's no charge to use GiveSendGo, there are some processing fees charged by the payment processor for handling donations. For recipients in the U.S., the fee is 2.7% + $0.30 per donation.
Prayers for your family during this difficult rime
We love you and are here to support you. Prayers.
Praying
Many prayers and much love, sweet Mary..
GiveSendGo is pleased to give back to this campaign chosen by our GiveBack promo winner, Jean Cline
Much love ❤️
Sending Love!
Philippians 4:19 But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.
July 19th, 2024
Psalms 113:2-3
Blessed be the name of the LORD From this time forth and for evermore. From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same The LORD's name is to be praised.
We are grateful for all who have contributed to and shared our Campaign. While we are still a way off of our goal, there is movement in the right direction. All of it helps! We now have HOPE that we did not have before beginning the Give Send Go Campaign. THANKS TO ALL!!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.