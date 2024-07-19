Medical Bill Assistance: The Mason Family

In 2016, Mary was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease.

Matt and Mary have been struggling to pay medical bills that have accumulated since then, and new words have entered the discussion - pain management, durable medical equipment, handicap accessibility for the home, palliative care, and hospice.

As of August 2024, Mary started hospice care. During August to October, we kept her as comfortable as possible at home which was her wish. My beloved wife, Mary, passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning of October 16, 2024.

The financial situation has compounded and has now become a choice between these new words, or meeting daily and monthly needs such as groceries, medications and house payments.

This campaign is designed to pay off the current outstanding medical bills, and enable Matt to provide the remaining necessities to care for Mary at home with the assistance of their 2 daughters. It is hoped that Mary can spend her remainder surrounded by those who love her. Your gift will allow Matt to remain by her side, keep the lights on, and pay the mortgage.





Note: While there's no charge to use GiveSendGo, there are some processing fees charged by the payment processor for handling donations. For recipients in the U.S., the fee is 2.7% + $0.30 per donation.