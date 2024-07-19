Campaign Image

Medical Bill Assistance: The Mason Family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $3,990

Campaign created by Jean Cline

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Mason

Medical Bill Assistance: The Mason Family

In 2016, Mary was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease.

Matt and Mary have been struggling to pay medical bills that have accumulated since then, and new words have entered the discussion - pain management, durable medical equipment, handicap accessibility for the home, palliative care, and hospice.

As of August 2024, Mary started hospice care. During August to October, we kept her as comfortable as possible at home which was her wish. My beloved wife, Mary, passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning of October 16, 2024.

The financial situation has compounded and has now become a choice between these new words, or meeting daily and monthly needs such as groceries, medications and house payments.

This campaign is designed to pay off the current outstanding medical bills, and enable Matt to provide the remaining necessities to care for Mary at home with the assistance of their 2 daughters. It is hoped that Mary can spend her remainder surrounded by those who love her. Your gift will allow Matt to remain by her side, keep the lights on, and pay the mortgage.


Note: While there's no charge to use GiveSendGo, there are some processing fees charged by the payment processor for handling donations. For recipients in the U.S., the fee is 2.7% + $0.30 per donation.

Recent Donations
Show:
Phyllis Goshow
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for your family during this difficult rime

New Awakening Church Family
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you and are here to support you. Prayers.

Phyllis Goshow
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Many prayers and much love, sweet Mary..

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Jean Cline
$ 1000.00 USD
5 months ago

GiveSendGo is pleased to give back to this campaign chosen by our GiveBack promo winner, Jean Cline

Joe and Marianne
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

Much love ❤️

Mom Dad
$ 1000.00 USD
6 months ago

Sending Love!

Chelsea Foss
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Devin
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Philippians 4:19 But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

Updates

Praise to our Lord and Savior!

July 19th, 2024

Psalms 113:2-3 

Blessed be the name of the LORD From this time forth and for evermore. From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same The LORD's name is to be praised.

We are grateful for all who have contributed to and shared our Campaign. While we are still a way off of our goal, there is movement in the right direction. All of it helps! We now have HOPE that we did not have before beginning the Give Send Go Campaign. THANKS TO ALL!!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo