Masemore House Fire

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $905
Campaign funds will be received by Kaitlyn Clark
Hi all!
As many of you who know Peter and Jenna, they experienced a horrible house fire. Their house is unlivable and they lost the majority of their things. I can't imagine the heartbreak and stress they're going through. We can't replace memories, but we can help try to replace needed belongings.
Thank you so much ahead of time for your donations ❤️
God bless you as you go through this awful time. We know what it feels like in some degree and we know God will show up for you. Stay strong in the Lord.
💛💛💛
Hope you are able to rebuild and preserve through this unfortunate situation.
Keeping your family in our prayers!
Praying for your family. 💕
Praying for you and your family, Jenna.
Prayers for your family
