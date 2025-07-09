Campaign Image

Masemore House Fire

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $905

Campaign created by Kaitlyn Clark

Campaign funds will be received by Kaitlyn Clark

Hi all!

As many of you who know Peter and Jenna, they experienced a horrible house fire. Their house is unlivable and they lost the majority of their things. I can't imagine the heartbreak and stress they're going through. We can't replace memories, but we can help try to replace needed belongings. 

Thank you so much ahead of time for your donations ❤️

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

God bless you as you go through this awful time. We know what it feels like in some degree and we know God will show up for you. Stay strong in the Lord.

Hannah Nesspor
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

💛💛💛

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Hope you are able to rebuild and preserve through this unfortunate situation.

BELSolutions
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

McCarthy family
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Randy and Cindy Doaty
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Keeping your family in our prayers!

Ruby Family
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for your family. 💕

Yablon family
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you and your family, Jenna.

The Amann Family
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Juliana Nieves
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Prayers for your family

