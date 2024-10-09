“My parents told me to have an abortion. If I don’t have an abortion, they said, I will have to move out of the house.” Nearly 10 years ago, three women in Dubuque, Iowa heard that cry for help from young women who found themselves in a crisis pregnancy. They decided to do something about it.

Mary’s Inn Maternity Home was founded in 2015 to provide a refuge and compassionate care for young women in crisis. Mary’s Inn provides a safe place for pregnant and/or parenting mothers and their developing babies. New mothers learn the skills they need to make a better life for themselves and their babies.

The staff at Mary’s Inn Maternity Home believe every person is made in God's image and has inherent dignity. They make “Room at the Inn” for women and their unborn babies during crisis pregnancies. But this comes at a cost. There are many months when providing the financial stability that is needed to support these women causes the organization to operate at a loss.

InnKeepers change that. They are financial supporters who provide us with a monthly donation. They help us “Make Room at the Inn." You can become an InnKeeper for as little as $10/month. Your monthly donation provides free living arrangements, a supportive, empowering and loving staff on-site 24/7, parenting & life skills classes, and trauma-informed care for pregnant women and their babies.

As Mary’s Inn Maternity Home approaches its 10th anniversary, our goal is to minimize monthly losses and increase donations by $5000/month. Your monthly donation makes it possible to support women in crisis pregnancies who have chosen life for their babies. We rely completely on your charity. Please become an InnKeeper and donate now!

