MaryBeth Sheas family fund

On May 23rd, our mom MaryBeth Shea got into a tragic accident on her way to work that left her paralyzed from the neck down. We are all in shock that this happened from the accident and we all rushed from Florida, Pennsylvania, and New York to Tennesee to be by her side. Her situation is getting worse and she could leave this world at a moments notice. The specialists have said it could be hours, or it could be days, before she is no longer part of this earth. MaryBeth's four children and her nine grandchildren wish to spend as much time with her while we can. Financial responsibilities is the only thing standing in the way of the short time we have with our mom/nana.

