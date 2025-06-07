MaryBeth Sheas family fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $6,304
Campaign funds will be received by miles shea
On May 23rd, our mom MaryBeth Shea got into a tragic accident on her way to work that left her paralyzed from the neck down. We are all in shock that this happened from the accident and we all rushed from Florida, Pennsylvania, and New York to Tennesee to be by her side. Her situation is getting worse and she could leave this world at a moments notice. The specialists have said it could be hours, or it could be days, before she is no longer part of this earth. MaryBeth's four children and her nine grandchildren wish to spend as much time with her while we can. Financial responsibilities is the only thing standing in the way of the short time we have with our mom/nana.
Any contribution you feel let to give will be greatly appreciated.
We love the Sheas. Mourning with you
Grace and peace Love and mercy Eternity in your hearts
May God bring you peace and healing during this tragic time.
Love and prayers to the family. ❤️
Praying
I wish we could give more. Roy and I talk and think about you often. We are just so sorry for this tragic happening. Please know we love you and are you holding you close in our thoughts and prayers.
Our hearts and prayers are with Marybeth and your whole family in this very difficult time. May the presence of the Lord be your strength and comfort as you lean on and trust in Him.
We are praying for you constantly. I'm so very sorry that your family is facing this. We are praying that God is walking very closely with you all.
Praying for Gods strength to guide you during this painful time. Being together as a family is exactly what MaryBeth would want ❤️
God is bigger than the diagnosis, bigger than the prognosis, bigger than the pain, and bigger than our fears! May He move in His radiant grace to bring feeling and function to every limb, may He Himself fill her lungs with His life-giving breath, and may she be filled with hope that some day she will dance His praise, in Jesus name we ask 🙏
June 7th, 2025
Dear Family, Friends, and Supporters of our fundraiser. My family and I would like to use the update space to thank you all for all your prayers and support for our mom MaryBeth. This has been the most excruciating 2 weeks of our lives and to know that we were not alone in this fight for our mom was such a gift and very much appreciated. Thank you. Because of your generosity MaryBeth was able to see and talk to all of her children, their spouses, grand babies and her sister. This would not have been possible without each and every one of you.
After a meeting with the head of the ICU it was disclosed that not only did MaryBeth break her neck in the accident that damaged her diaphragm, but the damage was causing her lungs to fill with fluid. She also had received massive trauma to her brain and had suffered a brain bleed after impact. MaryBeth fought bravely and valiantly surrounded by her family every day for 6 days. At the end of the sixth day she was slowly suffocating and expressed her longing to go be with Dad in Heaven and with Jesus in peace healed and unbroken. MaryBeth's decision to enter hospice was a very painful one and we are so grateful for the 2 days we had with her there as she said goodbye to this world and hello to Heaven. We ask for continued prayers for our family. We have peace knowing that she believed in Jesus and we will see her again on that day the trumpet sounds. It will be the grieving and missing her in our lives that we need prayers for. God bless you all and thank you for being God's hands and feet at a time it was so needed.
Sincerely,
The Shea Family.
