Funeral Expenses for Mary Belgum

Help Mary Anne with Medical Expenses and Funeral Cost

Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,

I am reaching out to you today to help support a remarkable woman, Mary Anne, who has dedicated her life to caring for others and being a devout Christian with her love for God. Known lovingly as Mary Anne by her family, she has been a nurse for 40 years, providing comfort and healing to countless patients. Originally from western Nebraska, Mary moved to Colorado in the early 1980s, where she continued her selfless service in the healthcare field.

Now, Mary needs our help. She is facing a challenging time as her health has rapidly deteriorated, leading to accumulating medical debts. Despite her strength and resilience, the financial burden has become overwhelming.

Mary is survived by her two wonderful children, Nathaniel and Nicole, who are doing their best to support their mother during this difficult period. However, the costs are substantial, and they cannot do it alone.

We are seeking your generosity to help alleviate the financial strain on Mary and her family. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in covering her medical expenses and providing some peace of mind during this challenging time. The list of things that the money would be going towards will be Transfer fees, Casket, and services for Mary.

Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with your network. Your support and kindness will be deeply appreciated by Mary and her family.

Thank you for taking the time to read Mary Anne's story and for your generosity.

Warm regards,

November 19, 1956- November 19, 2024

Casket-$5,000

Services-$2,500

Plot of land-$500

Preparation of the body-$2,000

Medical Expenses- $15,000

Total of around $25,000