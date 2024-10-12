Supporting Mary & John Schrenk

Hurricane Helene hit WNC with a vengeance. One of the families hit hard lives just outside our neighborhood in Waynesville, NC -- Mary and John Schrenk. This couple has two horses and gave Shanti horseback riding lessons for several months. Mary works at the sandwich shop at a local grocery store. John works at Walmart managing the shopping carts. They are a very sweet, kind, and hard-working couple.

During Hurricane Helene, the road they live on -- Camp Branch -- became a raging river. So did their corral, which now has a river running through it. Their dog's pen and fence was destroyed. Their barn flooded with 2 feet of water, and they lost multiple feed bags. Their home is attached to their barn, so their home also suffered flooding. It's a mess.

A volunteer team has helped multiple times, digging out tons of mud, up to two feet thick, from the stalls, so the horses can now be brought in from the cold. A neighbor used his excavator to redirect the water flowing through their corral. The other culvert must be cleared of rock and mud, and is estimated at $13,000 to fix. They were also quoted $3000 to fix their fence.

The feed soaked in the flood is no longer edible and needs to be replaced, and fresh straw needs to be procured and placed in the barn, so the horses aren't walking in mud.

Just before the hurricane, Mary was in a car accident where she broke her pelvis and foot. And unfortunately, they don't have collision insurance for car repairs, which totaled $9000. They could really use our help.



There are lots of big organizations receiving donations to help the thousands in need during this devastating and unprecedented hurricane. Yet, most will never know who that donation is helping, and many families will be overlooked because they didn't lose their entire home.

Friends and families keep asking, "How can we help?" Please consider donating here to assist the Schrenk's.